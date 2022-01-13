“Tomorrow Between Us”: cast, plot and trailer

From drama to melò in the mountains with Kate Winslet and Idris Elba Tomorrow between us Credit: © 20th Century Fox

Among mountains full of ice, a man and a woman who did not know each other at all, try, for days and days, to reach civilization and save their skin and the extreme experience will also give birth to something between them. This is the story of Tomorrow between us, a dramatic film that leads to melò directed by Hany Abu-Assad, with Idris Elba And Kate Winslet as protagonists, arrived at the cinema in 2017. Among the curiosities of this film is the fact that the director has claimed to shoot in the Canadian mountains on the border between Alberta and British Columbia, where temperatures reached minus 38 degrees to over three thousand meters of altitude. And between the two stars it seems that the most daring was the English actress starring in Titanic, Kate Winslet, who didn’t want any stunt double.

The cast

Gender : Dramatic

: Dramatic Original title : The Mountain Between Us

: The Mountain Between Us Exit : 2017

: 2017 Nationality : USE

: USE Duration : 112 ‘

: 112 ‘ Movie director : Hany Abu-Assad

: Hany Abu-Assad Actors: Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Beau Bridges

The plot

Two strangers meet at an airport check-in: Alex is a photojournalist traveling to attend her wedding, Ben is a doctor returning for surgery scheduled for the following day. When the flight is canceled due to bad weather, Alex proposes to Ben to rent a small private plane which, due to a terrible storm, crashes shortly after in the mountains of Colorado. Alex and Ben survive, but they know that help will never come and their only chance is to go down to the valley …