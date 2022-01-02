Tomorrow between us: how the film ends

How it ends Tomorrow between us, the 2017 film with Idris Elba and Kate Winslet? Here is the answer.

Stuck in the middle of the mountains, injured and with no way to call for help: this is the situation in which Ben Bass and Alex Martin, the two protagonists of the film, find themselves Tomorrow between us, respectively interpreted by Idris Elba and Kate Winslet in this 2017 film directed by Hany Abu-Abbas.

He is a neurosurgeon and where to return from Idaho to Denver for a major operation, while she is a photojournalist who must return to Colorado for her wedding. So, when their flight is canceled due to a storm, the two decide to rent a private one, but during the crossing the pilot is hit by a stroke and the aircraft crashes into the mountains. But what happens next?

The ending of Tomorrow between us

In fact, this is only the opening of the film, based on the 2011 novel by Charles Martin The words between us (The Mountains Between Us the original title, both of the book and of the film): the two protagonists are saved, but they remain stuck and isolated in the mountains, in the cold and moreover injured, waiting to be found by the rescue.

After so much effort and suffering, with the looming risk of death, the couple of Tomorrow between us incredibly succeeds in reach a lumber yard and save himself. The bond they formed during the difficult time in the mountains is strong, but Alex has to get married, and so Ben knows there can be no future for the two of them.

However, they end up contacting each other again later, meeting in a restaurant in New York: they both discover that the other has changed his life and job, and in the end Alex reveals that she has not married because she had fallen in love with Ben. Tomorrow between us it then ends with the couple getting together and deciding to groped to have a life together after the dramatic past experience.

