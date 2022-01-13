Tomorrow between us movies, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is shot, location

The cancellation of a flight turns the life of the two protagonists into a real nightmare.

Network 4 proposes today the film entitled Tomorrow between us. It is a dramatic genre film with thriller atmospheres.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of realization is 2017 and the duration is one hour and 43 minutes. The vision is open to a transversal audience.

Tomorrow between us films – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Hany Abu-Assad. Main protagonists are Ben Bass And Alex Martin interpreted respectively by Idris Elba And Kate Winslet. Also in the cast Dermot Mulroney in the role of Mark.

Filming took place in Canada, in particular a Vancouver in the territory of British Columbia.

The production is of the Chernin Entertainment in collaboration with Twentieth Century Fox And Big Picture 2 Films.

The original title is The Mountain Between Us.

Tomorrow between us film – plot of the film broadcast on Rete 4

A man, Well, and a woman, Alex, must get to Denver in the evening, as the next morning he has an emergency operation with a 10-year-old boy, while she has to get married.

Due to a storm the flight is canceled, so the woman, having heard that she shared the same problem with the surgeon, offers him to rent a private plane for 800 dollars. The man accepts, so they leave with a small propeller plane, driven by a pilot in the company of his dog, a Labrador Retriever.

Suddenly the pilot is hit by a stroke and, unable to control the plane anymore, crashes. Upon awakening, Well, with two broken ribs, he notices that the pilot is dead while Alex is found wounded in the leg.

Final spoiler

Thus the two acquaintances find themselves having to survive without help in the midst of American mountains. For days they stay in the wreck of the airplane with the dog.

Tomorrow between us movies – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film Tomorrow between us and the respective characters played by the actors