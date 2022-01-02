Tomorrow between us on Rete 4 with Kate Winslet

Cast and characters

Idris Elba: Ben Bass

Kate Winslet: Alex Martin

Dermot Mulroney: Mark

Beau Bridges: Walter

Linda Sorensen: Pamela

Lee Majdoub: translator

Nancy Civak: nurse

Bethany Brown: waitress in New York

Mercy Myrdal: Sarah

Italian voice actors

Franco Mannella: Ben Bass

Chiara Colizzi: Alex Martin

Francesco Prando: Mark

Stefano De Sando: Walter

Aurora Cancian: Pamela

Giovanna Martinuzzi: nurse

Perla Liberatori: Sarah

The plot

Left isolated following a tragic plane crash, two strangers are forced to get closer to survive in extreme conditions among the snows of a mountain range far from any form of civilization. When they realize that no help will come, they will embark on a difficult journey across thousands of miles into the wilderness, spurring each other to resist and thereby igniting an unexpected attraction.

Our comment

The romance-hued survival drama by director Hany Abu-Asad is visually engaging, while two charismatic talents of the caliber of Idris Elba and Kate Winslet help to make the staging credible even where realism is conspicuously hidden. Unfortunately “Tomorrow among us” does not present that balance necessary to balance love story and survival story, with the “romance” part that often takes over, influencing the rhythm of the narrative. “Tomorrow among us” has charm, technique and cast able to entertain at medium-high levels, unfortunately given so much raw material available, the operation as a whole is not as engaging as it should.

Curiosity

The film is directed by Oscar-nominated director Hany Abu-Asad (Paradise Now) who replaced Mexican Gerardo Naranjo (Miss Bala) originally designated to direct.

The film written by Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe is based on the novel The Mountain Between Us by writer Charles Martin published in 2011.

After Michael Fassbender and Margot Robbie left the project, they were replaced by Charlie Hunnam and Rosamund Pike. However, they both abandoned the project after some changes were made to the story. In the end, Idris Elba and Kate Winslet were chosen.

Production was delayed for a few days so Kate Winslet could attend a memorial service for Alan Rickman.

Prior to filming, Kate Winslet had discussed her role with close friend Leonardo DiCaprio. Di Caprio, who had finished filming Revenant – Revenant in equally grueling conditions, he warned her about how cold the temperature would be and how difficult filming would become. Once filming began, Winselt would text DiCaprio about her covered in snow and as she climbed a mountain with the caption: “This is for you, honey!”

It was during the filming of the 2017 film in Vancouver that Idris Elba first met his future wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba at a party.

Most of the shooting took place in Canada, on the border between Alberta and British Columbia. Abu-Assad described places with very low temperatures and very difficult shooting conditions. Many scenes were shot on top of a mountain, with Abu-Assad and the crew having to drive for 40 minutes before reaching the film’s base camp. If the weather was practicable they could use the helicopter to reach their destination along with supplies.

“Dog” is played by two yellow Labradors named Raleigh and Austin in their first feature film.

Originally, only Kate Winslet’s stunt double would dive into the freezing water, as the studio was concerned about the actress’s safety. However Winslet was adamant that he should do so and asked the director for permission to shoot the scene. “I am the person of water and ice! Water is my passion! “, Said Winslet, referring to the long filming that lasted months and months immersed in water for the film. Titanic.

Each daily shoot required a 3,000-meter ascent in the Canadian Rockies near Invermere, where temperatures often dropped to -38 degrees.

After playing so many Americans in her career, Kate Winslet had no problem acting with that accent in sub-zero temperatures. He possessed such a command of the dialect that as soon as the scene was over, he returned to his authentic English accent, leaving Idris Elba amazed: “When I behave like an American, I have to speak with an American accent all the time. I can’t do what she does when she switches from one accent to another. I was like ‘Wow, you look great! But how do you do it? ‘”

A recurring joke between cast and crew was that Kate Winslet should have gotten credit across all film departments, as she was focused on every single detail of the film.

This is the second film in which Dermot Mulroney stars in a film that features a plane crash in arctic conditions and a battle for survival. The other movie was The Gray (2011) with Liam Neeson.

Scott Frank did an uncredited rewrite of the script.

At the beginning of the film, when Ben and Alex are on the plane, Alex asks where Ben is from. He says he lives in Baltimore. This is a reference to his first work as Stringer Bell in the TV series “The Wire”, set right in Baltimore.

The scene of the plane ride and the accident was filmed in a “long shot”, which means that there is no cut during the duration of the entire scene. Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Beau Bridges and “Dog” rehearsed this particular scene for a week before filming it. The actors had to know specific cues such as when the camera pans / pans / rotates, what they were supposed to do and say. “Dog” was also trained for specific cues that the actors had to react to.

Idris Elba and Kate Winslet did most of their stunts, including dropping Winslet into the ice and lake. A 2m wide and 2m deep tank was built and buried under the snow with a trap door to make the scene as realistic as possible. At the time of filming, it was -20 degrees when Winslet fell into the water.

Towards the end of the film, Ben transports Alex on a makeshift sled after she has walked through most of the film. In the novel, the female lead (named Ashley instead of Alex) is carried on a makeshift sled for most of the story.

Beau Bridges played Dick (Mad Dog) Buek in the 1975 film, A Window to Heaven. In that film, and in real life, Buek died in an accident aboard a small plane as Walter dies in this film.

Both this film and the film Alive – Survivors (1993) present plane crashes. Both films were shot in the mountains near Invermere, British Columbia.

The director talks about the film: “I have never seen an epic love story set against the backdrop of a struggle for survival, I think that optimism and hope are crucial to survive and to move on with your life even if you have had a little bit of bad luck. So if you give way to bad luck you will die. But if you fight bad luck, you will have a better chance of surviving and improving your life. “

The film cost $ 35 million and grossed about $ 63 million worldwide.

The soundtrack

The original music of the film is by the German-Iranian composer Ramin Djawadi (Iron Man, The Great Wall, Robinson Crusoe, Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, Eternals).

(Iron Man, The Great Wall, Robinson Crusoe, Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, Eternals). The song accompanying the official trailer is “Dusk Till Dawn” by Zayn Malik & Sia Furler.

TRACK LISTINGS:

1. The Mountain Between Us 6:10

2. Don’t Say Anything 2:18

3. I’m Sorry 1:39

4. Rule of Three 3:27

5. Finding the Cabin 1:30

6. I’m Scared 1:14

7. They Can’t Hear You 0:45

8. 1% Of Something 2:14

9. Trust Your Instinct 1:30

10. The Photograph 1:46

11. Flare Gun 2:04

12. Little Recorder 2:10

13. The Mountains 3:07

14. Separation 3:24

15. Not Today 2:15

16. I Feel Alive 2:39

17. Where Is the Dog? 1:27

18. Just Me and You 2:11

19. The Heart Is Just a Muscle 1:07

20. Meaning of Life 3:46

