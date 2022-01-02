News

Tomorrow between us, plot and trailer of the film aired on January 2 on Rete 4

Screenshot from the Youtube trailer – Credit: 20 Century FOX Italia


Tomorrow between us, the film aired tonight Sunday 2 January 2022 at 9:30 pm on Rete 4. Plot and trailer of the film.

This evening, Sunday 2 January 2022 in prime time on Rete 4 the film will be broadcast in the first free-to-air TV “Tomorrow between us“. The film is directed by Hany Abu-Assad and is inspired by the novel The words between us from Charles Martin. Idris Elba and Kate Winslet are the protagonists.

The appointment with the film is at about 9:30 pm on Rete 4. The film (The Mountain Between Us in English) was released in theaters in 2017 and grossed 62.8 million worldwide, of which 30.3 million in the US market. In Italy, distributed by 20 Century Fox, it grossed 337 thousand euros.

Tomorrow between us, the plot

Left isolated following a tragic plane crash, two strangers are forced to work together to survive in extreme conditions in the snow of a mountain range far from any form of civilization. When they realize that no help will arrive, they will embark on a difficult journey crossing thousands of kilometers of wild nature, stimulating each other to resist, in the process between the two will arise an attraction that neither of them expected.

Where can I find it in streaming? When do you replicate it on TV?

The film broadcast tonight is not available in streaming in Italy. Alternatively it will be visible in live streaming on Mediaset Infinity, in the live section. The film will not be available for free on-demand after it airs. The rerun is not foreseen in the schedule.

The trailer in Italian

The Cast

