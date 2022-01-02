Tomorrow between us: plot, cast, curiosity

Is titled Tomorrow between us and is a thriller, released in cinemas starting November 23, 2017, directed by Hany Abu-Assad and that will be broadcast Sunday 2 January 2022 in prime time at 21.25 on Rete 4. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

Tomorrow between us: the cast

In cast of the film Tomorrow between us, we find the presence of the following actors: Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Dermot Mulroney, Beau Bridges, Lucia Walters, Vincent Gale.





Tomorrow between us: the plot

Faced with an oncoming snowstorm, while stranded at Salt Lake City International Airport, the perfect strangers, the free-spirited photojournalist, Alex Martin and Dr. Ben Bass, charter a small plane to get to Denver. Things don’t go perfectly: the two find themselves injured, frozen and stranded on a snowy ridge in the heart of the relentless High Uintas Wilderness, along with the pilot’s golden retriever.

The lucky survivors – but utterly unprepared – must brave the elements of nature and work together to have a chance to survive. However, in the midst of cruel dilemmas and when all hope of salvation seems lost, how do you trust someone you have just met?

Tomorrow between us: some curiosities about the film

The film serves as an adaptation, for the big screen, of Charles Martin’s novel, entitled The words between us, released in 2011. The film premiered during the 2017 Toronto Film Festival.

In the first five weeks of programming, it grossed $ 29.5 million, while in the first weekend it grossed $ 10.1 million. The protagonists of the film are Idris Elba and Kate Winslet. The English title of the film is The Mountain Between Us.

