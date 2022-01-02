Tomorrow between us: where it was filmed

Where was it shot Tomorrow between us, the survival story with Idris Elba and Kate Winslet, dated 2017? Let’s find out together.

Tomorrow between us is a 2017 film directed by Hany Abu-Assad, with Idris Elba and Kate Winslet, based on the 2011 novel by Charles Martin The words between us (in original The Mountains Between Us, which is also the English title of the film).

The plot sees the two protagonists meet by chance in an airport in Idaho and have to travel together to Denver: both are in a hurry to reach Colorado, so after their flight has been canceled due to the weather they rent a small private plane. , but during the crossing the pilot falls ill and the aircraft crashes. The two are thus stranded, injured, in the mountains of the United States, waiting for help.

Where Tomorrow Between Us was really filmed

The setting of the film in cinematic fiction is that of Northwestern United States, ranging from Idaho, from which the two protagonists of Tomorrow between us, and Colorado, where they must land. The mountains in question would then be located in either of these two states or in neighboring Wyoming and Utah.

In reality, however, the film was shot elsewhere. The airport they take off from is not in Idaho, but in Vancouver, western Canada (although some scenes are from nearby Abbotsford Airport), while the mountain scenes are based in areas on the border of Alberta and British Columbia, such as Invermere and Panorama Mountain Village, also in Canada.

