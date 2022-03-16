Tomorrow CDM road map Covid, Friday price cuts and refugees – Politics

We are moving towards two Councils of Ministers this week: according to what is learned from government sources, a first Council of Ministers will be held tomorrow, to define the road map for exiting the Covid emergency. And a second meeting of the CDM will then take place on Friday afternoon, with the ‘price-cutting’ decree for bills and fuel – on which Mite and Mef are still working – and other measures to face the impact of the war in Ukraine, including the new intervention for the reception of refugees.

“Tomorrow the CDM will define a time schedule for exiting the state of emergency that will not be renewed,” said the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in the Chamber. The Regions are asking the government, “where epidemiological conditions allow it”, to “hypothesize the ‘abandonment of the restrictions by Easter. “In the document sent to the Government, the Regions ask to eliminate the communications of the daily bulletin on Covid data, monitoring the trend of incidence and occupancy of hospital beds on a weekly basis, to maintain the measure of isolation only for Covid positive and symptomatic subjects and to update the monitoring system “with respect to the current context”, simplifying it further. Among other proposals, the gradual remodeling of the obligation to possess the Green Pass, starting with the elimination for access to activities that take place exclusively outdoors (such as catering), with the exception of contexts which by their nature are ar risk of gatherings (stadiums, concerts, amusement parks), for which the introduction of the basic Green pass could be considered instead of the reinforced one, to get to its overcoming in the weeks following the expiry of the state of emergency