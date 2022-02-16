tomorrow hunt for the Olympic podium – OA Sport

Mikaela Shiffrin signed the best time in the only timed trial of the combined at the Olympics Winter in Beijing 2022. The US has clearly imposed itself in downhill test, prelude to tomorrow’s race (the first heat will be a downhill run, the second a slalom). The American champion, fresh from sensational exits after a few doors in the technical specialties where she was the favorite of the eve, seeks the great redemption in this individual event for the women’s sector at the Games and chases her first laurel in this edition of the five-circle review.

There Specialty World Champion, who got off with bib number 5, managed well on the fast track of Yanqing and seems to have by now found the right lines to impress. The queen of the White Circus, leader of the general classification of the World Cup, has stopped the clock at 1: 33.56, with even 93 cents of advantage on switzerland Wendy Holdener. The Swiss, silver in combined at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics and bronze in slalom between the narrow poles a few days ago, has digested the speed well and is now one of the great favorites to get on the podium also considering her ability between the articulated poles .

LIVE Beijing 2022 Olympics, February 16 LIVE: Hall for the medal, Brignone fifth in qualifying

The Czech Ester LedeckaPGS Snowboard Olympic Champion, ha concluded in third place 94 cents behind the leader. The super-G Olympic Champion at PyeongChang 2018 could also have her say in the downhill, while it seems more complex to express oneself at best in slalom. The other great medal contender is undoubtedly the Swiss Michelle Gisin: she is the reigning Olympic Champion in combined, in Beijing she has already won the bronze in super-G and was sixth among the tight posts, so she has all the characteristics to go hunting for the brace.

Italy relies above all on Federica Brignone. The Aosta Valley, who won the last race held in this format in the World Cup (two years have passed), concluded in fifth position at 1.57 from the leaderbut he has all the credentials to go on the attack in tomorrow’s race: a very thick fast test will be needed, in line with those seen in the super-G during the season (three wins), in order to keep up with the slalom.

The 31-year-old precedes the other blue Marta Bassino (fifth at 2.10), while Nicol Delgo and Elena Curtoni have decided not to get off like the Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer and the French Romane Miradoli and Laura Gauche. We note the seventh place of the Swiss Priska Nufer (at 2.20) and the eleventh of the Austrian Christine Scheyer (at 3.99).

Photo: Lapresse