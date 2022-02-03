Tomorrow in Latina the theorem of love and death in the novel by Gian Luca Campagna

“He felt the apathy and indolence of an ordinary Meursault, devoid of emotions linked to the world. And Nicola Dutto also felt a bit like an example of someone who has to plan his life again, drawing on a white paper what can and what cannot be done “.

“When they ask me to describe ‘The Pythagorean vagabonds theorem’ I always randomly draw a sentence and threw it there, I make it mine, because it is mine, and of all the characters narrated, because this novel is the son of a metanarrative”. This is how she describes her latest novel Gian Luca Campagna, with the emblematic title ‘The theorem of Pythagorean vagabonds’ (Mursia), which will be presented tomorrow Friday 4 February at the pizzeria ‘Lavori in corso’ in via Custoza, 2 in Latina, in an organized evening by the Panathlon sports associationwhere they will be extraordinary guests two protagonists of the novel: Nicola Dutto and Luca Zavatti.

This novel, which remains the son of an ethyl wager and a narrative madness, is the third adventure starring José Cavalcanti, an Italian-Argentine detective suffering from sentimental anorexia, sexual bulimia and a nihilism animated by progressive ideas, with a story that he marries with the territory in which he lives his adventures, coining the term magical existentialism.

You know ‘Fear and disgust in Las Vegas’? That psychedelic film with an extraordinary Johnny Depp accompanied by Benicio Del Toro is a cult for those who love life (and its excesses).

That film is taken from the novel of the same name by Hunter Thompson, the crazy journalist who coined ‘gonzo journalism’, that is paraculo journalism, the one that lives not only from the news itself, but filled with the emotions of the protagonists, of the hot comments by the reporter himself, on the colors of the environments in which the event takes place. That’s right, synaesthesia is the great protagonist of that novel (and that film). Well, what does all this have to do with the presentation of ‘The Pythagorean Wanderers Theorem’? Soon said: this novel is a docufiction, that is, it blends some real elements and news stories with the creativity of the plot. Let’s start from a fundamental assumption: in that novel, the protagonist had to watch the legendary Mint 400 as a reporter, a race for motorcyclists in the Nevada desert, here instead the literary protagonist is José Cavalcanti, a private detective who is commissioned to follow the pilot Nicola Dutto (real character) during the Dakar which takes place in Peru from 7 to 17 January 2019, accompanied by another real character, the writer Andrea G. Pinketts (deceased on 20 December 2018).

Of course, Nicola Dutto is real, he is a professional cross-country biker from Italy, he runs like a knight on his mechanical steed, but he does it without the use of his legs, because a damned accident in 2010 turns him into a paraplegic and forces him to live in a wheelchair. His desire to live and redeem himself, however, animates him for a human and sporting challenge that makes even the able-bodied tremble: run the Dakar, the most grueling motor race in the world. He will succeed in his intent, since he will be the first disabled person on a motorcycle to compete in the Peruvian desert (the Dakar has been taking place in South America for 11 years now), he runs on his Ktm with all the necessary difficulties but will be disqualified by the race direction for a misunderstanding of the regulation in the fourth stage, arousing protests from the Italian and foreign mass media as well as from the other teams for a serious mistake between the race director and commissioner.

In the search for redemption, resilience, for a new life, this novel also enters by right Luca Zavattito whom pages of the novel are dedicated, just as an example of a man who from a trauma manages to steer his destiny by veering towards happiness: the former footballer Luca in 2012 loses a leg following a road accident, but it will be that fracture existential and that sudden darkness in his life to make him crown two great dreams chased for a lifetime: love and the blue shirt of the Italian national team with which he will play a World Cup.

The other character in this novel is José Cavalcanti, in the role of the narrator. And it is purely literary. He lives in Buenos Aires, he is of Italian origin, he is a former black journalist who now breaks his life as a detective, so much so that he runs a detective agency during office hours that becomes a gourmet alcove during lunch and dinner hours. .

But let’s get back to the novel. We are once again in South America, but if in previous adventures the characters had to deal with a past that was never dormant in the echoes of the tragedy of the Argentine military dictatorship and of the civic-military dictatorship in Uruguay, this time the theater of history unfolds in the desert of Peru, in a narrative steeped in very strong ties with existentialism and magical realism typical of Campagna’s most loved authors, from Luis Sepúlveda to Osvaldo Soriano passing through Eduardo Galeano up to Albert Camus.

José Cavalcanti is hired to escort the Dakar rally in Peru the paraplegic motorcyclist Nicola Dutto, even threatened by the revived Quetzalcóatl, the bloodthirsty god of pre-Columbian civilizations. Suspicious that it is a publicity stunt, Cavalcanti accepts the case because he lets himself be persuaded to fulfill the last wish of the terminally ill writer Pink: to run the grueling motor race.

An intricate and impossible case to manage without Cavalcanti’s bizarre investigative team who certainly do not beg to go to the rescue of the most shabby detective in South America, an authentic personal army composed of the abstemious chef Cholo, the octogenarian football agent Franco Vernaglione , from the inevitable Argentine dogo Clan & Destino, without forgetting his short-time girlfriend Catalina, prostitute by choice and with a degree in philosophy, determined to break through the sentimental anorexia of her José.

Thus begins in the Peruvian desert an extraordinary race towards the finish line, where the limit to be overcome does not lie in the enterprise but in the lost illusions of the protagonists. But in the variable of time and space, what is the boundary between epic, news, ambitions, fiction, suicidal madness? And the Dakar, rightly considered the toughest race, perhaps does not resemble life with its breathtaking races, its stops, its chronometers, its limits, its accidents, its stories full of love, friendship and death. ?

Between new and advocacy journalism, metanarrative, literary surrealism, cheap symbolism, irony on sale and bar suggestions, the story in stages of the centopercentoperù Dakar 2019 begins, with a narrative that recalls the metaphorical journeys of ancient heroes, whose captivating style and visionary, he sits comfortably on a patina of fake good feelings, fused between rock ‘n roll and cumbia.

“The novel is a narrative genuflection to two extraordinary real characters such as Nicola Dutto, the first paraplegic rider to race the grueling Dakar rally on a motorcycle, and to Andrea G. Pinketts, who left us too early for a tumor bastard. But it is also a tribute to two other great sportsmen: the mountaineer Daniele Nardi, who died in March 2019 while climbing Nanga Parbat, and Luca Zavatti, who was able to react to the adversities of life with extraordinary courage and irony. Above all, I tried to write and return the epic pilgrimage of the heroes, as Homeric protagonists fighting against adverse destiny ”continues Campagna.

Gian Luca Campagna, who actually participated in Nicola Dutto’s staff at the Dakar in Peru in 2019 following his exploits in the various stages, in these pages asks himself several questions, addressing them to the protagonists and readers: are the heroes orphans? Or to face life they must have a woman next to them, a heroine capable of tolerating the bluster of men who are eternal children? And above all, how many second life opportunities does time allow us?

