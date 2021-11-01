Tomorrow in Sassari “The Red Lion” by Patrick Marber with Nello Mascia and Andrea Renzi – S&H ​​Magazine

The charm of the game of football – between talent and passion – with “The Red Lion” from Patrick Marber in the mise en scène signed by the director Marcello Cotugno (who also edited the soundtrack) for La Pirandelliana / Teatri Uniti on the regional premiere Tuesday 2 November at 9 pm at the Verdi Theater in Sassari, then from Wednesday 3rd to Sunday 7th November at the Teatro Massimo in Cagliari (from Wednesday to Saturday at 8.30 pm – Sunday at 7 pm and Friday 5 November at 4.30 pm in the afternoon – turn P) and finally Monday 8 November at 8.45pm at the Central Theater of Carbonia under the banner of the 2021-2022 Prose Season organized by CeDAC / Multidisciplinary Circuit of Live Entertainment in Sardinia.

Meeting with the artists Thursday 4 November at 5 pm in the meeting in the conference room of the Foundation of Sardinia in via San Salvatore da Horta n. 2 a Cagliari for The Afternoons of the Foundation – “the actors tell” (free admission – subject to availability).

Focus on the universe of amateur football, between lights and shadows, between the enthusiasm and young promises and the cynicism and disenchantment of coaches and managers, with the play of the playwright, as well as screenwriter, actor and director (former author of “The choice of the dealer” (1995) and the lucky one “Closer” (1997) from which Mike Nichols based the film of the same name, both awarded with the Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy, while the screenplay of “Diary of a scandal” earned him the Oscar nomination) which lands on the island in the Italian translation by Marco Casazza, with a theatrical adaptation by the Neapolitan writer Andrej Longo, who transports the story to a province in Southern Italy.

Two protagonists of the caliber of Nello Mascia (active an intense theatrical career, from the beginnings alongside Ugo D’Alessio, Pupella Maggio, Giustino Durano, to the meeting with Eduardo De Filippo, then the foundation of the company “Gli Ipocriti” and the collaboration with Giorgio Strehler in “La Tempesta “by William Shakespeare in addition to appearances on the big and small screen, from” Death of a Neapolitan mathematician “by Mario Martone to” The extra man “by Paolo Sorrentino and” The dinner “by Ettore Scola” to “Here I laugh “by Martone with Toni Servillo, and on TV from” Tre operai “by Francesco Maselli to series like” Capri “and” Gomorra “) And Andrea Renzi (among the founders of Falso Movimento e Teatri Uniti, Opera Prima award with “Sangue e Arena”, actor of theater, cinema and television – from Sorrentino’s “Man in Plus”, to “The ignorant fairies” by Ferzan Özpetek and ” Quo vadis, baby? ” by Gabriele Salvatores, “Long live freedom” by Roberto Andò and “The fabulous young man” by Mario Martone through “Sirene” and “Gomorra” on TV, up to the recent television version of “Christmas in the Cupiello house” directed by Edoardo De Angelis) – next to the young man Simone Mazzella.

“The Red Lion” – in the refined and essential setting, with scenes by Luigi Ferrigno, costumes of Anna Green and lighting design by Pasquale Mari to evoke the atmosphere of a locker room where athletes live on dreams and hopes, but also play strategies are elaborated and positions and roles are assigned – it reveals the contradictions of the world of sport, which reflects the evolution, or rather involution of society. If values ​​such as fairness, loyalty and a sense of belonging to a team, on which amateur football is apparently based, a training ground for future football champions, fail, paradoxically but not too much precisely because of this loss of ideals, it can become a metaphor for life in an era dominated by ambition and individualism, where the race to success knows no obstacles, much less ethical and moral rules. A piece of contemporary theater in which the language ranges between different directors, from the most raw and almost violent to the most lyrical and almost “romantic”: the game of ball highlights athletic virtues and human weaknesses, in a comparison between generations and visions of reality. “On the pitch” – reveals the director Marcello Cotugno – «three characters: with a promising young football player, the coach and the elderly factotum of the small provincial team who, unaware of the boy’s problems, try to profit from his skills“.

“The setting in a province of Campania aims to make the universality of the topics covered more evident and to cancel the distance that often distorts the perception and reading of Anglo-Saxon texts.»- the director points out – «on the other hand, Italy and England, albeit with some differences, share an unbridled passion for football: The Red Lion is a current, biting but at the same time poetic text, which tends to generate a strong sense of proximity and identification even in the Italian spectator“.

“The simple, symbolic staging aims to enhance the acting performances of an exceptional cast: the young Simone Mazzella and two of the most appreciated Italian talents on stage and screen, Nello Mascia and Andrea Renzi, who recreate after twenty years the football duo of “One more man”, Paolo Sorrentino’s debut cult film – explains Cotugno-. The three interpreters give voice to the lost souls who, between one kick and another, confront and clash in the worn and fascinating backstage of a run-down provincial pitch, bitterly embodying the dreams and defeats of all of us“.

Marcello Cotugno is confronted with a new, original and compelling text by Patrick Marber after having directed an Italian edition of “Closer” (known to the general public thanks to the film by Mike Nichols, with a stellar cast, from Jude Law to Clive Owen, Natalie Portman and Julia Roberts): “Marber – he claims Cotugno – is inscribed in that tradition which, starting with authors such as Harold Pinter and John Osborne, crosses the dramaturgies of Martin Crimp, Sarah Kane and, overseas, of Edward Albee, David Mamet and Sam Shepard. A relational theater that, between classicism and innovation, explores and dissects the decayed relationships and values ​​of Western civilization“.

“” The Red Lion “analyzes with irony and ruthlessness the world full of contradictions and ambitions of amateur football, enlightened / obscured by the chimera of young promises to be launched into the paradise of professionalism” – concludes Marcello Cotugno-. But the play «it is not just about football: it is also a bitter and profound reflection on loyalty and a sense of belonging. Patrick Marber invites us, through a cross-generational and immediately received topic, to reflect on the loss of values ​​that today concerns many other contexts of the contemporary“.

