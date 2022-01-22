“Tomorrow only two will be out. I’ll tell you mine on the Scudetto”

Hello and welcome friends of SpaceJ. Today we will follow Massimiliano’s press conference live for you Merry ahead of tomorrow’s match against Milan, scheduled at San Siro at 8.45pm. A very important match for both teams: the Rossoneri will have to redeem the burning home defeat against Spezia, while the Bianconeri want to continue their Champions race.

Allegri will have to give up Bonucci behind, who will return only after the break: in the center of the defense there will be Chiellini and De Ligt, while on the left the former De Sciglio should play. He will return to the owner Bernardeschi in midfield, while in front there will be confirmation of the couple Dybala-Morata. In the Rossoneri Ibra is still the owner with Tonali in midfield, returned from disqualification. In defense, Pioli will also recover Romagnoli, who should play alongside Kalulu. Appointment at 12 with the conference of the Juventus coach.

The press conference of Merry

Is there more awareness than in the past? At least the recent one

“We are in a great time. Sorry that tomorrow there will be few spectators, it would be nice to play with full stadiums, but it will be a great match. Very important game for the standings, where we have to go up“

How is Bernardeschi? Will he leave the owner?

“I don’t know yet, I will evaluate today. Out only Bonucci and Ramsey“

With a gift from the transfer market, can you aspire to something more than the Champions League?

“Now let’s not go any further. We can’t think about the Scudetto now. Let’s think of Milan who have been doing very well for over a year. We will see“

After Verona, Juve recovered many points in the standings

“Yes, but tomorrow will be another story. Milan play well, they have very strong players and great qualities. We have to take home there match”

How’s Dybala doing?

“It is growing, it is in confidence. Feel the affection of the environment. He will give us a big hand“

About Kean

“I’m happy with what he’s doing: he still alternates excellent performances with other less positive ones“

The gap from the top four was accumulated at the beginning

“Yes, we have to chase. Now we need to close this cycle in the best possible way. We can’t go wrong“

On the market and Arthur

“I repeat: we are these and we will remain so. Arthur is doing well, but don’t forget he was stopped for six months “

Compared to the first leg, the attitude of those who enter the field has also changed

“We worked. In the first leg I got angry because we conceded too much even after the draw“

Can Milan be a model? In the specific case: youth project

“Milan worked very well, even with gradual and prudent insertions. Juve came from a wonderful cycle, 9 extraordinary and unrepeatable years. Now the philosophy has also changed: in Rome we played with six very young players“

Allegri’s press conference ends here