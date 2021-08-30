tomorrow perhaps decisive day – The Cryptonomist

Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, could be a decisive day regarding the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple.

In fact, just tomorrow a hearing was set for the court with both parties to discuss the so-called “dispute over privileges” that has been dragging on for months now.

Ripple vs SEC: What’s the Situation?

The issue concerns some documents held by the SEC and not delivered to the counterparty, despite an explicit request, due to the hypothetical existence of some “privileges” (DPP, deliberative process privilege) that the SEC would have with respect to the deliberative process.

In other words, tomorrow the SEC will have to try to get those privileges recognized by the court, or else it will be forced to hand over the entire documentation to Ripple.

If the SEC is defeated, the lawsuit could take a hard hit, as the SEC obviously wants to hide something from the other party.

The “privilege dispute” has been going on since early June, when Ripple filed a motion to force the SEC to hand over its internal documents relating to its investigation into the issue of whether XRP is a security, not a payment token. .

These documents would concern in particular the results of the Howey test on ETH which would demonstrate that it is not a security, and which were also considered relevant by the judge for the lawsuit against Ripple.

Judge Netburn also asked the government agency to hand over this documentation, but the SEC has categorically refused for now. An important thing to consider is that it appears that the judge at this point could theoretically even dismiss the case if the SEC continues not to cooperate, although this is considered unlikely.

Ripple and SEC: a possible agreement

On the other hand, one of the scenarios that is considered probable is that of an agreement between the two parties.

For example, the lawsuit that saw the New York State Attorney General oppose Tether and Bitfinex at the end it ended with an agreement, and it is not at all unlikely that this time too the outcome could be similar.

If the SEC fails to obtain confirmation from the judge the right not to produce such documentation, the hypothesis of the agreement would become much more probable, because it would allow the agency not to produce the documentation but without going through defeat in this matter.

It should be noted that XRP was born even before ETH, in 2012, therefore having documentation available that would demonstrate that ETH was not to be considered a security when it was born in 2015, would greatly help Ripple to defend itself from the accusation of having issued a security without the necessary authorizations.

However, it should be remembered that ETH and XRP initially they were two very different things, also because XRP (which at the time was still called Ripple) was not decentralized at all.

The question would still be completely open, but it could still evolve very quickly towards an agreement between the parties if the judge were to wrong the SEC tomorrow.

In case of no agreement, two more hearings are already scheduled in the coming weeks, with the two CEOs, namely the current one, Brad Garlinghouse, and the one of 2012, Chris Larsen.

According to some people informed on the facts, if the judge were to agree with the SEC tomorrow, the lawsuit could continue into 2022.