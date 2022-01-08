Tomorrow swabs and plane for Verona: doubtful form for Colantuono – Salernitana News

The departure of the Salernitana for Verona is scheduled for tomorrow morning. At 9 am the grenade players will board a charter flight that will take them to the city of Verona where at 20.45 they will face the team of Igor Tudor. Tonight the team will stay in a well-known hotel in Salerno for the usual pre-match retreat.

Buffers, starting and training

The start will take place after the last round of pads, with the list of players called up that could only be released tomorrow morning. Colantuono will have to deal with many absences, including injuries and players still struggling with Covid. There should be between the posts Vincenzo Fiorillo, while in front of him the doubt concerns the three or four. In any case, it should be up to Delli Carri, Gyomber, Gagliolo and Veseli: the position of the latter will change according to the scheme. With 3-5-2 he will act as left winger in midfield, in case of 4-4-2 – instead – he will act on the defenders’ line. Zortea will play wide on the right, in the midfield completed by Kastanos, Di Tacchio, and one between Capezzi and Mamadou Coulibaly: it is difficult to imagine the use of both after the long absence. In attack, the certainty is represented by the presence of Milan Djuric: the Bosnian could pair up with Gondo.