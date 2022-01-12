“Tomorrow the best players will be on the field. Maignan will play in goal, Giroud will be up front”

Stefano Pioli, on the eve of the Coppa Italia match against Genoa, made these statements to the microphones of SportMediaset:

What do you expect tomorrow night?

“The Italian Cup is an opportunity to demonstrate our qualities. We have to do our best in every competition.”

What goal do you have in the Italian Cup?

“The first objective is to win tomorrow. Genoa is going through a delicate moment, so I expect a very determined team. We will have to be ready and prepared to play a great match.”

Will Giroud play tomorrow?

“Yes. Ibra will not be there, it’s a shame because we are missing an important replacement during the match. Giroud is fine, he is close to his optimal condition. He will be the one to lead our attack tomorrow.”

Who will play on goal tomorrow?

“Tomorrow we will field the best team, so Maignan will play. Tatarusanu has been out for a week, I don’t know if he will be available for tomorrow.”

What do you expect from Rebic?

“All those who have recovered from injury need to train, but also to play to put minutes in their legs”.

For Sheva it will be a special evening …

“Sheva is intelligent, he is a capable coach and I wish him the best for his career. Unfortunately, all coaches have such a moment, but he is an intelligent person and will know how to get the best out of even this difficult situation.”

Are you aiming to win the Italian Cup?

“Our goal is to win the next match, let’s not look too far ahead. The team has prepared well, came out well from the match in Venice. We are not many yet, but we are the right ones to try to do well”.

Is tomorrow a test to see Daniel Maldini’s progress too?

“Daniel is working well and growing a lot. He is a more complete player than last year, tomorrow could be a good opportunity for him too.”