Tomorrow the funeral of Hugo Maradona, Diego’s brother who died today in Naples

Tomorrow, 29 December, the funeral of Hugo Maradona, Diego’s brother, who died this morning in his home in Monte di Procida, will be held in Naples.

Hugo Maradona and his wife Paola Morra.

Will be held tomorrow, in the church of San Vitale di Fuorigrotta, in Naples, the funeral of Hugo Maradona, Diego Armando’s younger brother, who died today in his home in Monte di Procida. The 52-year-old died of cardiac arrest, the attempts to save him from the 118 were useless, who tried for a long time to revive him even with the use of the defibrillator. The funeral ceremony was set for 4 pm on December 29th.

The brother of the Pibe de Oro, full name Hugo Hernán Maradona, passed away at 11:50 am this morning, December 28th. The 118 health workers had intervened in his home in the Miliscola area following the call of his wife, Paola Morra, whom he had married in Bacoli in 2016. The 52-year-old would soon have to undergo some medical tests, precisely due to previous heart problems, but the last crisis would have been fatal. After his death, a rumor had spread, which turned out to be unfounded, that he would be buried in Argentina. His brother Diego died in Argentina just over a year ago, on November 25, 2020.

Hugo Maradona had arrived in Naples in 1987, following in his brother’s footsteps: he too a former footballer, in that year he played in the Under-16 World Cup with Argentina in China and was bought by Ferlaino’s Napoli, who took him from Argentinos Juniors. He was immediately shot on loan at Ascoli and at the end of the year he moved to Spain, to Rayo Vallecano, before joining Rapid Vienna and then continuing his career between South America and Japan. Although he never wore the colors of the blue team in an official match, his life remained inextricably linked to Naples: after retiring he returned to the city, settling in the province; he directed the Mariano Keller football school for a while, coached local teams, including Boys Quarto and Real Parete and worked as an observer.