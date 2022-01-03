Tomorrow The New Year’s Concert, Kharkiv Symphony Orchestra At The Apollo Theater In Lecce

LECCE – Tomorrow in the wonderful setting of Apollo Theater of Lecce, the Camerata Musicale Salentina welcomes the new year with the usual New Year’s concert, included in the billboard of the 52nd Concert Season. Special guest this year will be the Kharkiv Symphony Orchestra, historical Ukrainian symphony orchestra, conducted for the occasion by Yuriy Yanko, with the special participation of the soprano Eva Dorofeeva. The musical program includes all the traditional waltzes and polkas of the most beautiful Viennese New Year’s concerts.

There Kharkiv Symphony Orchestra has more than a hundred years of history behind it. In October 1929 it became a leading group within the Ukrainian Radio and Television Committee and after the founding of the Kharkiv Philharmonic Society was granted official philharmonic status. Throughout the history of the orchestra, many great musicians have performed with it, including Anton Rubinstein, Aram Khachaturian, Mstislav Rostropovich, Dmitri Shostakovich and many others.

In 1986 the orchestra won the orchestra competition among the Soviet republics under the leadership of its musical director Alexander Alexeev. Currently the lead violinist of the orchestra is Igor Shapovalov, who has the title of People’s Artist of Ukraine.

The Orchestra regularly participates in international classical music events and has made successful tours; during one of these, in Spain in 2003, it was recognized as “The best foreign orchestra of the year”.