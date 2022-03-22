Tomorrow they could announce the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in Honduras

The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, could announce tomorrow that Bitcoin will be legal tender in that country. This was announced by the Digitnews portal.

If this holds, then Honduras will become the second sovereign country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, after El Salvador, which set the precedent internationally.

Xiomara Castro was quoted as saying: “We must not allow El Salvador to be the only country that escapes the hegemony of the dollar.”

“Honduras has the right to approach First World countries,” he added.

It should be noted that currently, the national currency of Honduras is the Lempira. That coin was named after the indigenous leader Lempira, who died fighting the Spanish in 1536.

According to the Digitnews article, despite the perception of the country by some compatriots, the economy of Honduras is quite independent and stable for such a small country. “It is based on the production of bananas, coffee and African palm. The main economic sector is agriculture, followed by mining and tobacco production. The Honduran economy is the eighteenth economy in Latin America in terms of nominal gross domestic product (GDP) and the eighteenth in terms of GDP at purchasing power parity prices (PPP),” they specified on that portal.

It is also believed that the adoption of Bitcoin as an official means of payment could significantly increase interest both in investment in the country’s economy and in the attractiveness of tourism in Honduras.

A few days ago, the mediatic bitcoiner Max Keizer published a tweet with the Honduran flag and the suggestive phrase: “It’s happening.”

