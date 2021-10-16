Tomorrow will be told in Linea D’Ombra

by Monica De Santis

From 23 until next 30 October Linea d’Ombra Festival 2021 returns to Salerno. The program of the event conceived and founded by Peppe D’Antonio, now in its XXVI edition, was presented yesterday morning in the city palace in the presence of the artistic director Boris Sollazzo. “This is the rebirth and recovery after the dark months of the pandemic. – explains Peppe D’Antonio – Linea d’Ombra is the first major initiative to be held in Salerno after the reopening and with a 100% presence in the room. It will therefore also be a mental test, of overcoming everything we have experienced. What awaits our jury of young people are 115 films, documentaries, short films, animation. A very broad panorama, which will then also see a series of meetings on the theme we have chosen for this edition, namely, Tomorrow. The idea is to ask what is expected from now on, in cinema, in society, in communication, in the relationship between generations. This digital native generation Z will have to contend with a further transition, with a further change being driven by covid. I must also add that there were 43 top-level professionals working on this Festival who pre-selected about 2000 films from all over the world. These are films that you go to see the cinema, they are not just festival films. – concludes D’Antonio – Furthermore, even if we are back in attendance, the Festival can also be seen online through our website. It will be a party, a party for the eyes and the mind ”. So “Domani” is the theme of the 26th edition of Linea d’Ombra Festival. “From here it is necessary to look ahead and reconstruct, in the case of a festival, a connective tissue, that shadowy but clearly visible line between the cultural offer and the public. After what has happened in the last two years in the world, it cannot be taken for granted that what is offered is what the collective spirit needs. Tomorrow is unknown and the only way to reveal it is to accept the challenges ”. D’Antonio explains again “Tomorrow seems to embody better the sense of something that is not yet, but which also shows us where we must look once we leave behind us the rubble of a world marked by the tragedy of the pandemic. On the one hand, Tomorrow forces us to consider where we still are, on the other it indicates a perspective towards which to move in order to preserve, of course, but also to change, if possible radically. Tomorrow seems to trigger the sense of a break with the past, the desire for a change necessary to bury a time and a history, a world of which fragility, delays, inequalities, errors to be healed, if possible, have dramatically revealed themselves. The day to come calls us to a commitment, precisely because it is near and irreversible, like all the changes that not only the post-pandemic requires. Tomorrow it seems to commit us all to a more aware look at the future that will inevitably arrive ”. During the XXVI Linea d’Ombra Festival, 94 competing works will be screened, selected from over 1500 entries from 77 countries. Of the films in competition, 34 are directed by female directors. 5: the films of the Passaggi d’Europe competition, from as many countries 18: the films selected for the LineaDoc competition, from 15 countries 27: the short films selected for the CortEuropa competition, from 14 countries 24: the works selected for the VedoAnimato competition, from 13 countries 19: the videos competing for VedoVerticale, from 13 countries. 4: the juries of the festival This year’s festival is dedicated to Patrick Zaki The Talks and the meetings will all be in attendance at last, but also available in streaming, because what was a necessary technology today can be transformed into a useful tool to enrich the audience experience of a festival. Thus we will start on 23 October with Niccolò Ammaniti. The writer and also director, will talk with Boris Sollazzo about his career in novels, cinema and television. Another welcome guest of the Roberto Andò festival. The writer, screenwriter, film and theater director, will share his experiences directly with the audience on 24 October, also telling the genesis of the new film, based on his novel The Hidden Child of the same name. The day after, October 25, it will be the turn of Valeria Golino, actress and director with an extraordinary national and international career, as demonstrated by her recent participation in The Morning Show, the Appletv + series in which she confronts Jennifer Aniston and the winner. by Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon. Valeria Golino won a Coppa Volpi in Venice at the age of twenty directed by Citto Maselli. An even more exclusive club. Wednesday 27 October reflects on Italian cinema and the history of Italy in the cinema with two people who know each other. They will discuss with Giuseppe D’Antonio, assisted by the professors of the University of Salerno Alfonso Amendola, Pasquale Iaccio and Pietro Cavallo, Giovanni De Luna, author of the precious essay Cinema Italia, and Mario Martone, fresh from the success of Qui rido io, biopic, as they say, by Eduardo Scarpetta, yet another piece of the historical story that has characterized much of the Neapolitan author’s cinema. On Friday 29 October Giuseppe D’Antonio will again meet Diego De Silva and the leader of the Sardine movement Mattia Santori to address with them the main theme of this XXVI edition of Linea d’Ombra: Tomorrow. And immediately afterwards, in a different way, Boris Sollazzo will do it with The Jackal, in a meeting that will introduce this year’s traditional night marathon dedicated to science fiction, which will lead the brave spectators to resist until the last film and for one night. whole. Closing evening Saturday 30 October dedicated to the awards, but also to the preview of Our Ghosts, a film by Alessandro Capitani.

Loading... Advertisements Comment this news on Facebook

Recommend