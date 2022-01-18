Tomorrowland storyline and cast

Tomorrowland – The World of Tomorrow is a 2015 film, directed by Brad Bird and written by him and Damon Lindelof, lead author of Lost. A sci-fi adventure film starring George Clooney.

Let’s find out the plot and cast of Tomorrowland – The world of tomorrow, sci-fi film centered on Casey Newton, whose only dream is to go to space. She has no idea she’s going to win the biggest adventure of her life.

Tomorrowland – The world of tomorrow, plot and cast

Casey Newton has a dream in life, to be able to go into space. He inherited all of this from his father, an aerospace engineer at NASA, who works in Cape Canaveral. However, the center is about to be dismantled. The girl decides to sneak in at night and tamper with the equipment for the destruction of the Space Shuttler launch pad. However, she is captured.

Once released, she finds a strange pin among her personal belongings. After touching her, she is transported to an incredible futuristic city. However, the energy of the brooch only lasts a few minutes. After that vision, he can no longer return to the real world, gray and sad, made up of adults depressed by his own life.

All this pushes her to change the course of things, certain of the fact that the destiny of men is not already written. She does not know of the danger she is running, much less of the destiny for which she was chosen. Someone tries to kill her but she is saved by Athena, a sophisticated android with human features. It is his job to save the world from self-destruction. To do this he will have to get help from Frank Walker, who had set foot in Tomorrowland many decades earlier when he was still a child.

here is the cast of Tomorrowland – The world of tomorrow:

George Clooney: Frank Walker

Britt Robertson: Casey Newton

Hugh Laurie: David Nix

Raffey Cassidy: Athena

Tim McGraw: Eddie Newton

Judy Greer: Jenny Newton

Pierce Gagnon: Nate Newton

Kathryn Hahn: Ursula

Keegan-Michael Key: Hugo

Chris Bauer: Frank’s father

