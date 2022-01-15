“Tomorrowland”, the science fiction adventure with George Clooney on TV tonight

It will be broadcast tonight at 9.20 pm on Italy 1 “Tomorrowland“, Released in 2015 and directed by Brad Bird. The latter is known for having directed several successful films including “The Iron Giant“, The two chapters of”The incredibles” And “Ratatouille“. The main cast of “Tomorrowland” is composed by George Clooney, Britt Robertson, Hugh Laurie, Raffey Cassidy, Keegan-Michael Key, Kathryn Hahn, Tim McGraw and Thomas Robinson. The film was released on May 21 in Italy and on May 22 in the USA.

Plot and takings of “Tomorrowland”

The main character is Frank (George Clooney), a man who proved he was a genius when he was a child but unfulfilled dreams knocked him down. Her life changes when she meets Casey (Britt Robertson), a science-loving teenager. The two, linked by a common destiny, will carry out a mission in order to find the space-time dimension known as “Tomorrowland“.

The feature film was distributed in conventional format and IMAX on May 22, 2015. Furthermore, this was the first audiovisual product for cinema released in Dolby Vision. The film was distributed by

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Italy. The work grossed $ 209.0 million globally.

Jacky Debach

