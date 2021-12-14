Tomorrowland, Walt Disney’s visionary idea that inspired the film with George Clooney

Tomorrowland it was certainly not the success that Disney hoped for: the film with George Clooney failed to convince critics and audiences, and was disappointing even at the box office: a failure that in a sense recalls what the first project on which the film rests its foundations, an original idea by Walt Disney himself.

In 2015 film in fact, we see our protagonists find themselves in a futuristic world located in a space-time dimension external to ours: Frank and Casey will therefore have to reveal the secrets that lie behind this mysterious reality, which as predictable will hide a background that is anything but reassuring.

The idea of ​​Tomorrowland, however, comes precisely from a project conceived and never completed by Walt Disney: it would have been, in the ideas of Mickey’s father, a real city of the future in which to exhibit new technologies developed by some industries developed right in the vicinity of the park. An idea from which he would later be born EPCOT (Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow), the theme park then opened in 1982, almost 20 years after the death of our Walt.

Were you aware of this background about the city of the future seen in the film with George Clooney? Let us know in the comments! Here, in the meantime, you can find our review of Tomorrowland.