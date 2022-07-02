‘Tomorrow’s price’ is already today’s inflation

As with shoulder pads and flares in fashion, or in the movies with sequels, prequels and sagas (top gun, Batmanuniverse starwars and the like); also in the economy «everything comes back»: crisis and inflation. That is one of the reasons why it is vitally important to have a good (or some) financial education.

In case anyone hasn’t figured it out yet, prices are skyrocketing. So as always, we can turn to a good handful of movies to educate us and reflect a little more on this great problem.

The most common may be inflation on demand. We already saw the effect ‘turboman toy‘, with its demand exaggeratedly higher than supply. Hence its upward price adjustment. A real desperation for arnold schwarzenegger and other eager buyers.

If in a pandemic the demand contracted excessively and even led to negative inflation rates, right now it already exceeds that psychological barrier of two digits… In the following scene of The big jump (Joel Coens1994), there is an impressive rebound effect due to the effect of demand on the prices of the hoop ‘hula hoop‘.

well it is true that the current economic apocalypse (war, post-pandemic, the ECB’s blank check…) It is a much more complex situation. than that of a strong increase in demand. What is clear is that the swing in prices can have the frenetic pace of the mountain russian (pun intended) showing the scene.

And it is that inflation is not known for sure if it is “good, lasting or conjunctural”. But it is a real drag. The government of the day can come in handy. It pays less for its enormous debt and collects much more via taxes. Companies are interested in not stopping consumption. The fear of continuous price increases can lead us to generally rush to buy more in advance and save less. Total, our money is going to be worth less and less…

Now one cost inflation How is it largely the current rise in pricesIt has negative repercussions for everyone. The price of gas and oil are determining factors for the energy and transport that support all international trade.

We already know what it means to depend on third partieswhether they are Russian or Arab countries. A complex and intricate relationship of dependency on Saudi crude that unravels the shadow of the kingdom (peter berg, 2007). More specifically in synthesis mode in its intro. Everything can get worse, not only runaway price increases, but supply cuts. The dreaded blackout. It is what it has to lack a strategy like the European Union and to go blind with environmental and energy (and monetary) policy.

But if we want to talk about economic catastrophes, and about hyperinflationlet’s turn to the real champions: Argentines and Venezuelans are specialists in the matter. External debt, printing money at close range, double currencies…

There is an Argentine film that is brilliantly bizarre due to its plot and dialogue, which perfectly reflects these economic imbalances. 76-89-03 (Christian Bernard Y Flavio Nardini, 2000), where we find three characters whose adventures are told during three different but equally traumatic socioeconomic stages. Although it was filmed in 2000, they already foresaw that in 2003 there would not be a very positive situation for the Argentine economy. Each of these three stages gives the title of the film, recurring years of crisis.

Particularly interesting is a scene in which the three protagonists drink in a bar and throughout the night they find it harder and harder to drink because prices are increasing In the establishment. They go from 5,500 australes each to 7,500 australes for the same number of drinks in just one hour. It is the height of hyperinflation in Argentina.

At another point in the film, they are forced to raise a significant amount of money. However, no one accepts them australs anymore because of the hyperinflation and the consequent depreciation of the currency. So they have no choice but to go to the foreign exchange black market and buy US dollars, nobody wants to take any inflationary risk with local currency. A very recurrent problem when hyperinflationary cases occur and unfortunately very typical of the most unstable Latin American economies.

This episode of inflation is one of the great concerns of another of the greatest experts in history. Germany is obsessed with controlling inflation, and Europe, either by means of bombs or by manipulating the European Union. The Germans, after the hyperinflation of the Weimar Republic (1923), saw the problem very clearly.

As a sign of the importance inflation as a destabilizing element of an economywe have the example of the fabulous counterfeiters (Stefan Ruzwitzky2007). Karl Markovics he is forcibly recruited into a Nazi camp to try to destabilize the US and England by printing (false of course) dollar and pound sterling bills, and flooding their economies with them. Curiously, there are still theoreticians and politicians who staunchly defend the the ticket printer to end crises and relaunch economies… Sometimes even SuperMario himself (Draghi) and the ECB, an economy with anabolic steroids and that’s how we are now…

In time: The price of tomorrow (Andrew Nickol, 2011) is undoubtedly another good reference. An entertaining dystopian film that reflexively gives a lot of play. In addition to his more obvious criticism of financial capitalism and social inequalities, one can reinterpret as anti-inflationary film.

Just like the wicked Darwinian time banker Weis (Vincent Kartheiser), it is the State that can rob you via taxes and inflation, as liberal economists claim. Not in vain, an exponent of communism and of the planning state of everything like Lenin himself, assured that “the way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind it between the millstones of taxes and inflation.”

Justin Timberlake Y amanda seyfried they will oppose (the social inequalities of the system and) the pernicious effects of unbridled inflation driven by Weis’s socio-economic architecture, which literally gives them no time to breathe. cost of livingin its strictest sense and personified in the protagonists.

In short, like everything in life, moderation is a virtue. We can assume inflation of no more than 2% is good, and even pay reasonable taxes. We just want to breathe a little What Timber Lake. Everything else is already abuse.