Tonali is at the center of the Rossoneri project

The path taken by Sandro Tonali this season is certainly the right one. Praised by many insiders, the former Brescia midfielder has entered the full tactical schemes of Mr. Stefano Pioli. For now Tonali has played all 18 games played by AC Milan this season (13 in the league and 5 in the Champions League), of which 14 as a starter. Overall, the 2000 class was on the pitch for 1,149 minutes and also scored 2 goals (against Cagliari and Atalanta). What stands out compared to last season is that Tonali has become one of the leaders in the field and the performances are almost always of a high level.

AT THE CENTER OF THE ROSSONERO PROJECT

According to what has been said, it is clear that Tonali is at the center of Milan’s project and of Mr. Pioli’s plans, who has just renewed his agreement with the club in via Aldo Rossi until 30 June 2023, with an option for the following season. We think about the future with Tonali, given that the footballer is only 21 years old. The music has changed since the beginning of his Rossoneri adventure, now the player is aware of his enormous potential, and is showing them match after match, not only with Milan but also with Italy.

In view of the African Nations Cup, an event that will take place from 9 January to 6 February 2022, Tonali will acquire even more importance within the Rossoneri squad. The reason is the almost certain departure of Ismael Bennacer (with Algeria) and Franck Kessie (with Ivory Coast) to participate in the competition. Stefano Pioli, the Rossoneri club and all the Rossoneri fans believe in him.