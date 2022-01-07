Tonali master of the midfield, Messias goals and quality

Milan-Roma 3-1, the report cards: Tonali dominates in midfield, Messias scores and offers quality plays. Decisive Giroud, what an impact of Leao from the bench

The Milan he starts very strong, and at 8 ‘he is already ahead. Abraham opens his arm and deflects a shot from Theo into the area, a penalty awarded and converted by Giroud. The French also starred for the double, intercepting a wrong back pass by Ibanez and hitting the post. On the retorted it is Messias the fastest, who with an empty net puts in the 2-0. Roma managed to score on the developments of a corner kick at the end of the first fraction. Abraham puts his foot on a stray ball and slips into Maignan, innocent.

Second half crackling, with so many emotions on both sides. Roma are saved with the crossbar, while Milan with Maignan, fundamental on a couple of occasions. Giallorossi who remain in 10 for the double yellow remedied by Kardsdrop. AND’ Leao, from the bench, which finds the 3-1 on the counterattack after a splendid exchange with Ibrahimovic. The Swede also misses a penalty in the 93rd minute, after a foul by Mancini on Leao fleeing towards the goal.

Milan-Rome, the report cards

Maignan 7: A good exit in the first half and a great save on Zaniolo, which saves the result. Miraculous shot twice on Abraham, he can do nothing on the 1-2 goal. Halfway through the second half he closes the door twice, many interventions also difficult for the Frenchman.

Florenzi 6.5: Well in defense, he presses very high and shows up regularly forward. Unlucky on the splendid free kick that crashes on the crossbar (Accounts 77 ′ sv)

Cage 6: The speed of Abraham and Zaniolo suffers, he remains lower than his teammate, the game is ordered and conducted more safely than the previous ones that of the defensive center.

Kalulu 6.5: Great aggression out on the attackers, reactive recovers many balls and does not suffer with two respectable opponents. Excellent performance from central for the French.

Theo Hernandez 6.5: From a shot deflected from Abraham’s hand the rigor of the advantage was born, he also got the applause of San Siro for his retreats. Very much in the thick of the game and as usual, it causes the expulsion of Kardsdrop.

Tonals 7.5: Absolute master of the midfield, he wins many tackles and recovers an infinity of balls, sets from below and cleans the game. Dominant match.

Krunic 6: Even as a central midfielder he does not disappoint. At ease with Tonali, he is booked after a lost ball in the second half, where his performance drops significantly (Bakayoko 63 ‘6: shy approach, then it becomes useful with a series of important defensive interventions and with his physicality)

Saelemaekers 6.5: His race was less striking than the previous releases that had seen him protagonist. A diligent and in any case precious race of the Belgian, who grinds kilometers on the wing falling back in defense on the Giallorossi raids (Leao 63 ′ 7.5: he attacks the depth and points dangerously, at the first goal ball he puts the 3-1 in the counterattack that closes the match, then causes the wrong penalty from Ibra, causing Mancini to be sent off).

Brahim Diaz 6.5: He tries a lot of dribbling, he phrases well with Giroud, the condition is definitely on the rise. Too bad for the crossbar hit at the beginning of the second.

Messias 7.5: His race is full of classy play. It sends the Roma defenders to empty and aims the man with regularity and danger. Very good at pouncing on the loose ball after Giroud’s post, cold in putting in first intention.

Tour 7: Incredible presence in the penalty area and outside, he plays a lot with his teammates and makes the team rise with quality and strength. Shoot several times, score, cross and hit a post (Ibrahimovic 76 ′ sv)