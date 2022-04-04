Tone your abdomen with these simple exercises if you are between 20 and 40 years old

As you get older, you feel that the kilos accumulate more easily, the skin is not as smooth as ever and you no longer have a flat stomach. Being fit can only be achieved by following a balanced and nutritious diet and staying physically active.

However, the sport that has been done all your life is no longer enough, and you need to focus your training on the areas where the most fat is accumulating and the most difficult to maintain. On many occasions, this place is the belly, which shines in summer and is sought to be as firm as possible.

specific

From a certain age it is advisable to perform exercises focused on parts of the body that require specific attention

This is the reason why it is recommended to include a simple abdominal routine a couple of days a week, with simple exercises that can be done at home, to strengthen this area as much as possible.

To warm

To prevent and avoid possible damage that training can cause, it is necessary that the muscles are prepared. To start mobilizing the abdominal muscles you have to sit down bending your legs and supporting your feet, hip-width apart. Next, lower yourself to the ground with your back straight, tightening your abdominals, paying attention that your lower back does not suffer. Then you have to return to the starting position, repeating this exercise 8 times.

Woman exercises lying down Getty Images/iStockphoto

With ball

Maintaining the same posture as in the warm-up, you have to take a ball and bend over, squeezing the center of your belly, always without hurting your back. Once in this position, you have to bring the ball to the center with your arms outstretched, to make alternate touches by raising your knees until you touch the ball. It is recommended to do two sets of 8 alternating rebounds per workout.

breaths

Lying on the floor, stretch your legs up and wrap your arms around your knees, interlocking your fingers. From this position, inhale and exhale deeply eight times keeping the abdomen contracted, returning to the initial position to rest for ten seconds. The ideal is to do three repetitions of this exercise, with eight breaths in each one, relaxing the neck and shoulders but always tightening the abdominals.

A woman performs the exercise in the living room at home Getty Images

Work the bottom

As in the previous exercise, lying on the floor, you have to form an angle of 90 degrees by bending your legs. First of all, you have to inhale deeply and raise your torso by stretching your arms, as if your hands wanted to touch your feet. Once in this position, hold it for 10 seconds, contracting your abdomen as hard as possible. After this time, you return to the ground bending your knees towards your chest and rest for another 10 seconds. This exercise should be done three times, fulfilling the rest intervals.