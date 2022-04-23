Toned arms and perfect legs, here is the best workout: comfortable and practical exercises to do in the gym but also at home.

The arrival of the beautiful days and the approach of the summer months encourage everyone to do even more physical activity, an always right choice to keep us not only fit, but also healthy.

We often have little time to devote to movement, but for our well-being it is really fundamental; what is thebest workout to tone your arms and legs? Here are some tips for exercises to do in the gym but also at home.

Toned arms and perfect legs: this is the best workout

When you decide to do serious physical activity, whether it is to tone up or to lose weight, as well as the help of personal trainer one should also contact a nutrition expert, in order to combine the right exercises with a diet designed on your case.

In the meantime, to tone arms and legs both in the gym but also at home, we can take advantage of spinning: This workout consists of pedaling on a bike fixed to the floor specifically for this workout. Obviously, in the gym it will be easier to access a bicycle of this type, but it can also be purchased and fixed at home.

With a few minutes of pedaling a day, gradually increasing the pace and duration of our training, we will be able to tone the muscles of our body, even reaching release stress.

A very useful workout, which combines the pleasure of cycling with excellent results for our well-being. As for other exercises, to always be carried out while keeping hydrated (and therefore drinking lots of water or other sugar-free sports drinks) to strengthen our legs we can start a series of squatsthat is, the push-ups on the knees to strengthen our buttocks.

Lunges are also useful, which consist in bending forward on the knee alternating first one leg and then the other; the latter two are certainly more comfortable and practical to carry out at home.