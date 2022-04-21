Summer is approaching and many people want to get in shape for the costume fitting. The big holiday binges may have caused us to put on a few pounds, especially on the stomach, hips, buttocks and thighs. These are the most critical points for a lot of people, because that’s where the fat is concentrated.

It must be admitted, however, that for many it is not so easy to combine physical activity with work and other commitments. The result is that, often, one tends to neglect one’s body, postponing physical movement to an indefinite date.

It is precisely in cases like these that you should try a sporting activity that, in a few hours, would be able to burn a lot of calories. Indeed, a single hour of training would allow us to burn about 500 calories.

This sport would also be excellent for toning up the arms, which often become flaccid and soft after the age of 40, but that’s not all.

Whoever does this activity slims, strengthens the muscles, reduces stress and does not overload the joints, very delicate parts of the body. Let’s find out immediately the name of this fantastic physical activity that everyone should try.

Toned arms and slimmer legs with this fun practice that makes you lose weight and burn fat without weights

We focus on cellulite, as if it were the greatest of evils. To solve this blemish, advertisements advised us to buy miracle creams and scrubs.

The truth, however, is that cellulite does not disappear miraculously, but with these 2 excellent exercises to be done comfortably at home we could improve the situation.

If, on the other hand, we wanted to recover the skin tone, we should try spinning. It is a practice that consists in pedaling on a special bicycle fixed to the ground.

This sport would be able not only to make us lose weight, but also to strengthen our muscles and restore tone to our muscles. That is why we will have toned arms and slimmer legs with this truly effective sporting activity.

Furthermore, it would also be able to relieve us of stress and make us feel a general feeling of well-being, with ourselves and our body.

In the gym but also comfortably at home

Spinning can be done both in groups and alone, in a classic gym or even directly in our house. In the second case, we will have to equip ourselves with a professional spin bike, to be chosen taking into account very specific criteria. For example, the flywheel, or the disc that rotates while pedaling. This can weigh from 15 to 30 kg and the heavier it is, the more stable our pedaling will be.

Another fundamental part of our spin bike is that of the brake. There are two types, magnetic or mechanical, but the first is certainly the most valid.

We also carefully evaluate the click, which can be fixed or free. The ideal for those approaching this sport for the first time is the free shot, since in this way the pedaling will be guided only by our movements.

We also pay attention to the transmission, available with belt or chain. In this case the best choice will be the belt, which will require less maintenance and will last over time.

Recommended reading

Just walking 30 minutes a day in this way to improve blood circulation