Toned buttocks against back pain: the best exercises

Especially the pain in the lower back, the so-called low back pain, could be caused by weak buttocks. Here’s how to fortify them: the advice of the physiatrist

THE toned buttocks? They are not just a question of aesthetics, but of health and well-being. In fact, if these muscles are weak, it will be affected backin particular the lower, lumbar and sacral part. “People often think that to counter the backache it is sufficient to strengthen the dorsal and abdominal muscles. But this is not the case ”, underlines a Official Active Dr. Catia Pelosi, physiatrist, head of the Clinical Orthopedic Specialized Rehabilitation, I-II Specialized Rehabilitation and Sports Rehabilitation Units at the Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute.

Back pain and buttocks –

Not very toned buttocks may be one of the causes of the back pain in the lumbar regionthe so-called low back pain: “The weaker the large, small and medium gluteus is, the less control of the spinal column is – explains Dr. Pelosi -. There correct posture it is very important, especially at a time when most people have a predominantly sedentary life. And staying seated for a long time makes the buttocks weaken. This is enough to trigger an episode of low back pain “.

Buttocks and iliopsoas –

To counter the backache, however, not only i play a role gluteal muscles: “It is also important to act at the level ofiliopsoas, antagonist muscle of the gluteus. The gluteus muscle when we are in a static position it supports the lumbar spine, while when we move it extends the hip joint. Conversely, the iliopsoas flexes it. Sometimes you can have gods weak buttocks because theiliopsoas he works too much – underlines the physiatrist -. Maybe let’s practice sport which very much activate theilospsoas and, without adequate stretching, the glute will consequently work less. Therefore, in order for the spine to rest on solid foundations, it is necessary to strengthen the buttocks and at the same time stretch the iliopsoas “.

Exercises for toned buttocks (and against back pain) –

Dr. Pelosi suggests some specific exercises, to do very simply at home, for tone the buttocks and therefore counteract back pain in the lumbar region. “It takes very simple exercises but repeated daily to have gods more toned buttocks, which support our back better ”, says the physiatrist. And if the classics squat they can be contraindicated for those who have problems with knees, an exercise for all is the bridge: “You lie down on the ground on your back, with your legs bent and your heels firmly on the ground, your arms at your sides. Then the pelvis is gradually raised by contracting the buttocks, keeping the head resting on the ground. If you do not have cervical problems, you keep the position for about ten seconds, otherwise you get off the position quickly but always gradually. This simple exercise can be repeated several times and tones the glutes. The important thing is that we keep the heels of the feet firmly planted on the ground and squeeze the buttocks, so as to activate them and not go to load the back ”, suggests Dr. Pelosi. She who she also recommends a variant on one leg: “The procedure is the same, but one of the two legs is lifted and crossed over the other. In this way the buttocks work even more “.

Backache? Fortifies buttocks and hips –

But also i rotator muscles of the hips they play a role in giving the back a solid foundation and avoiding pain and low back pain. “To counter the lower back pain not only the buttocks (small, medium and large) and the iliopsoas play an important role, but also the external rotators of the hip. These muscles work in synergy – underlines Pelosi -. A simple exercise to strengthen the external rotators of the hip can be done by lying on the floor on your back, on a mat, and using a sports band around your knees. Then the legs open and close right at the knees. If it is a bit difficult to perform these exercises, it means that you really need it ”, remembers the physiatrist.