Tonga, a new eruption of the Hunga volcano scares the Pacific: a British citizen has disappeared – Videos

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center’s expert group reported another major eruption that occurred off the coast of Tonga. The underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, which with its explosion caused a tsunami on January 15, continues to frighten the small archipelagos of the Pacific, the coasts of Australia, Japan and the United States. Meanwhile, the kingdom of Tonga remained isolated: only at the local level would the lines of communication be restored. Australia and New Zealand have decided to send reconnaissance planes over the island country to try to quantify the damage. Although the vulvanic eruption has damaged several essential infrastructures, the first flights to the islands would seem to rule out a catastrophic toll in terms of human lives.

The disappearance of Angela Glover

The Red Cross, however, has estimated that the tsunami may have affected around 80,000 people. “At the moment, we know that there is significant damage and that the tourist resorts on the coast are unusable,” said Zed Seselja, Australia’s Pacific Minister. The Tonga airport, on the other hand, was not severely affected and is still active. Problems with drinking water supply have been reported in the archipelago. There is caution, however, on the part of the government of Tonga in sending aid: the fear is that together with volunteers and basic necessities, the Coronavirus may also arrive on the islands. For this reason, the authorities indicate that the aid must be subjected to quarantine measures before being distributed and that the humanitarian personnel involved in the transport do not land on the islands.

Officially, no casualties were reported. However, news spread of the disappearance of a British citizen, Angela Glover. The 50-year-old had lived in Tonga since 2015, where she ran a tattoo shop in the capital Nuku’alofa with her husband James. The international press writes that the woman was blown away by a tsunami wave while she was near the beach. On Saturday 15 January, the underwater volcano threw a cloud of ash and vapors that reached a height of 20 kilometers into the sky. Its explosion was so strong that it was also felt in New Zealand, about 2,383 kilometers away. Waves higher than one meter developed in the Pacific and reached, to varying degrees, the US, Japanese and Australian shores.

“A lunar landscape”

After the natural phenomenon, the islands of Tonga are almost entirely covered with ash. The archipelago looks “like a lunar landscape,” said Peter Lund, New Zealand High Commissioner in Tonga. The premier of New Zealand simply focused on the “significant damage” still to be assessed with precision. Tongan residents were advised to drink only bottled water – the ash is contaminating water supplies – and to wear masks to protect their lungs. According to scientists who are analyzing what happened, they have described the eruption of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai as one of the most violent recorded on the planet in the last 30 years. The cloud that was launched into the atmosphere by the underwater volcano, located 65 kilometers north of Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga, had a diameter of 260 kilometers.

