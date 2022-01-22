Tonga, a week later – The Post

On Saturday on the main island of Tonga, in the Pacific Ocean, three Australian military planes arrived with food, drinking water and medicines: these are just some of the emergency vehicles that in recent days have brought basic necessities to the remote archipelago, which was severely affected by the effects of last Saturday’s eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano.

Seven days after the violent eruption, which caused a tsunami and a powerful shock wave perceived thousands of kilometers away, there is still no precise estimate of the damage: however, it is expected that it will take several weeks before the situation return to relative normality.

In the days before the powerful eruption, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano appeared to be in a relatively calm phase, after a few more turbulent days at the end of 2021. Between Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 January, within hours, however, it produced a high column of smoke, a gigantic amount of lightning and finally an eruption that caused a very powerful shock wave, which traveled for thousands of kilometers and contributed to producing anomalous waves and tsunamis.

The largest waves caused major damage and flooding along the coasts of the Tonga archipelago. Others of smaller dimensions have instead reached North America and South America, where they caused the death of two people and caused an oil spill which is at the root of the environmental emergency currently underway in Peru.

Due to the remote location of Tonga, a country of 105,000 inhabitants located about 2,300 kilometers north-east of New Zealand, managing the rescue operations immediately proved rather complex.

For days there had been very little news from the archipelago because the only fiber-optic telecommunications cable connecting the Polynesian kingdom of Tonga to the rest of the world had been badly damaged.

To further complicate the international efforts there was also the fact that most of the islands of the archipelago – which are 169 in total – had been covered with volcanic ash, which had made it impossible for aircraft to land and had also contaminated many reserves. of drinking water, which in some cases had also been contaminated by sea water carried by the anomalous waves.

The islands hit hardest by the consequences of the eruption were those in the western part of the country, a few tens of kilometers from the volcano. As Australian diplomat Rachael Moore, who deals with relations with Tonga, said, “where once there were beautiful resorts and many, many houses, now there is a moonscape.”

So far the consequences of the volcano’s eruption have resulted in the deaths of three people. Rescue operations are proceeding with some difficulty and amid many worries, and taking stock is difficult.

As Zen Seselja, Australian Minister for International Development in the Pacific, explained, this is an “extremely difficult” time for the inhabitants of Tonga, and moreover, according to the information obtained by the Australian emergency personnel on Saturday, many people are displaced.

On Wednesday, telephone service in the archipelago had been partially restored and on Thursday, after the runway of the country’s main airport had been cleared, the first two military planes carrying drinking water and basic necessities from Nuova managed to land. Zealand and Australia. On Friday, the HMNZS Aotearoa arrived, an Australian military ship with 250,000 liters of drinking water and tools to desalinate the water, and in the next few days, additional rescue vehicles are also expected to be sent from other countries.

On Thursday, however, an Australian plane was forced to return to base due to a positive case of coronavirus, while some technical problems delayed the arrival of two Japanese C-130s which among other things were carrying 5 thousand liters of drinking water.

Speaking of coronavirus, aid delivery and rescue operations are carried out remotely and with the utmost attention, given that so far only one case of contagion has been found in Tonga since the beginning of the pandemic.

Branco Suga, a merchant living in the capital Nuku’alofa, told a Reuters that the inhabitants of Tonga have started cleaning the volcanic ash since Monday and are continuing to do so: however, breathing is difficult due to the dust present in the air, and despite the distribution of aid has already begun in many areas of the country, the stocks of drinking water has not yet arrived.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric explained that there is great concern because at the moment more than 50,000 people would not have access to safe water. In addition, fuel is becoming scarce and serious damage to agriculture, livestock and intensive fishing facilities has been reported in several areas.

As for the communications problem, it seems that on January 30th a ship carrying the equipment to repair the failure of the submarine cable must arrive in the area of ​​the break, which took place about 40 kilometers from the coast of Tonga. The US company SubCom, responsible for the maintenance of approximately 50,000 kilometers of submarine cables in the South Pacific Ocean, has not confirmed to Reuters whether the ship will actually arrive by next Sunday; in the last few days, however, he had estimated that it would take even more than four weeks to completely restore internet service throughout the archipelago.

