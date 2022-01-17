Tonga also wants to make bitcoin a legal tender

In a series of tweets, Lord Fusitu’a, a former member of the Parliament of Tonga, indicated a date by which the Pacific island nation will adopt bitcoin as legal tender digital currency, along the lines of what has been done by El Salvador. The move could be able to magnetize more than 100,000 Tongans on the bitcoin network. In a later comment, Fusitu’a stated that the bill is “modeled on and nearly identical to the El Salvador bill.”

The announcement sowed the seeds for questions, predictions and jubilation on Twitter before the Tongan set the record straight. He enthusiastically responded that BTC could become legal tender as early as November or December of this year. In 2021, it was widely speculated that Tonga could become one of the next countries to adopt BTC as legal tender. The speculation occurred following a podcast that Lord Fusitu’a with Bedford’s Bitcoiner Peter McCormack.

During the conversation, the then Member of Parliament speculated on the adoption of BTC as legal tender. He said the adoption would result in “a 30% increase in disposable income. With that 30% more “.

Credit: Pixabay

Tonga is a remote island nation, whose economy is largely based on savings sent by those who have emigrated abroad, to countries such as Australia, New Zealand and the United States. The International Finance Corporation estimates that Tonga receives more income from remittances than any other country in the world, contributing up to 30% of family income.

Furthermore, while the Tongan population is only six figures, Tongan emigration is vast. The International Organization for Migration estimates the Tongan population living overseas to be 126,000, with up to 18,000 Tongans in Australia.

Lord Fusitu’a also stated that citizens would benefit from adopting the open source protocol. He agreed that Tonga could create a BTC circular economy and that being a sparsely populated archipelago of small island kingdoms, normally penalizing factors, could prove to be an advantage in this case.

When the islands’ internet infrastructure came into question, Tongans said internet and smartphone penetration rates exceeded 90%. The most recent data from the World Bank, albeit from five years ago, from 2017, shows Tonga at 50% Internet penetration.