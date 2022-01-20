Tonga devastated by the eruption, the first planes with humanitarian aid landed

“This assistance will help our partners, the Tongan government, meet the needs of the Tongan community and support the immediate cleanup efforts,” Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement. “Many homes were destroyed and many people displaced by the tsunami.” Japan also said it would send emergency aid, including clean water and volcanic ash cleaning equipment.

Two Hercules planes and a transport ship with two CH-47 Chinook helicopters are expected to leave within the day, the defense ministry reported. The Japanese Defense Minister. Nobuo Kishi. he told reporters that his ministry “will do everything possible for the disaster-stricken people of Tonga.”