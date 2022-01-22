Tonga, man survives the tsunami by swimming for more than 24 hours

The story

Tonga eruption, Nasa: 500 times atomic power over Hiroshima

Folau was whitewashing his home on Atata Island when he was warned by his brother and a nephew of the tsunami. They did not have time to realize what was happening that the waves overwhelmed them. He and another granddaughter climbed a tree. They came down only when the waves subsided but at that moment another wave overwhelmed them, dragging them into the open sea. It was evening and there was no one who could help them. “I am disabled, I walk very badly, a child walks better than me” said the carpenter telling his story to a local radio which then reported the story. Yet Lisala tried to do it on her own. So he found a log to cling to and arrived on another island, the island of Toketoke where he tried to be seen by a patrol boat but without success. Then he decided to move to another island where he arrived from 10 in the morning around 18 in the evening. “I screamed for help but there was no one.” At 9 pm he managed to get to Sopu, where he dragged himself onto the paved road and was finally rescued by a car.