Tonga: new ‘great eruption’ of the volcano detected – World

A new “great eruption” of the undersea volcano of the Tonga Islands has been detected, the geological monitoring bodies report.

This latest eruption, after the one that triggered a tsunami in the Pacific three days ago, was detected at 11:10 pm yesterday, according to an alert from the Australian Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (Vaac), based in Darwin. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (Ptwc), based in Hawaii, said it had located large rogue waves in the region: “They may have been generated by another explosion of the volcano in Tonga”, since “no earthquakes of size are known. significant “that may have done so.

According to a communications officer in the area, the islands could remain without internet for “two weeks”.

However, the Tonga Islands could remain without internet for “two weeks” after the volcanic eruption on Friday disrupted a submarine communications cable, a service manager said today. “We only receive partial information, but it appears the cable has been cut,” said Dean Veverka, director of networks at Southern Cross Cable Network, adding that “it may take up to two weeks to repair.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand has sent a plane to the island of Tonga to assess the damage after another massive volcanic eruption triggered a tsunami. The BBC reports online. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai underwater volcano has covered the Pacific islands in ash, interrupted the supply of basic necessities and blocked communications with the blackout of phones, internet and electricity. Up to 80,000 people could be in dire straits, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) said, while New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the tsunami caused “significant damage”. At the moment, no deaths are reported. Information, however, remains scarce, and New Zealand and Australia are sending out reconnaissance planes to assess the extent of the damage.