Tonga, satellite images of the eruption of the Hunga underwater volcano

After a powerful eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai it clicked the tsunami warning in a large area of ​​the Pacific that includes the kingdom of Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand. The rash was caught by the satellite images. Residents were asked to move to higher ground. Plumes of gas, smoke and ash pouring from the volcano reached 20km into the sky, the Tonga Geological Survey said. The eruption, the latest in a series, lasted eight minutes and was so violent that it was heard in Fiji, more than 800km from Tonga, officials in the capital Suva said.

