Tonga will accept bitcoin donations due to the tsunami

A few days ago the Kingdom of Tonga experienced the shock wave of a massive volcanic eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano. Other eruptions followed the first, leaving the citizens of Tongatapu, the main island of Tonga, to face a tsunami.

Amidst the difficulties, cryptocurrency holders expressed their sympathy to the population and their intention to donate Bitcoin (BTC) to help rescue operations. Twitter user onair_blair urged bitcoin advocate and former Tongan lawmaker Lord Fusitu’a to create a wallet address where people can donate bitcoin to Tonga’s relief funds.

With waves of up to 1.2 meters covering roads and properties, people began to flee to higher ground. At the time of writing, no casualties have been reported. However, air and water contamination is now an immediate concern for humanitarian organizations. Lord Fusitu’a responded with a BTC wallet address and a link where people can donate fiat to help with the relief efforts. The address has received a total of 0.10794983 BTC ($ 4,625.29) since yesterday.

On Friday, Lord Fusitu’a told Cointelegraph of plans to use geothermal energy from volcanoes to power Bitcoin mining operations that would help the country’s finances. The country has 21 volcanoes and according to Lord Fusitu’a, “each volcano produces 95,000 megawatts at any given moment”. Lord Fusitu’a noted that a single volcano can generate $ 2,000 worth of Bitcoin per day, which will be given to Tongan families. The former lawmaker also noted that the country is ready to copy El Salvador’s move to make Bitcoin legal tender. In a series of tweets posted on January 12, Lord Fusitu’a said this could happen as early as November or December of this year.