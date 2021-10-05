tongue, smile and irony- Corriere.it

from Federica Bandirali

After gold in Tokyo 2020, the 24-year-old parades for L’Oral in Paris. Black suit and sneakers, she participated in the show (under the Eiffel Tower) dedicated to inclusive beauty and female empowerment

Black suit, colored sneakers and her unmistakable determination: Bebe Vio, 24, after winning a new Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, from the platform to the catwalk. At Paris Fashion Week she debuted as a model by parading for the Le Defil event of L’Oral, a show dedicated to inclusive beauty and female empowerment. The champion walked the catwalk for the brand (of which testimonial) together with many other friendly faces and ambassadors of the beauty giant, from Helen Mirren in Soo Joo Park, from Camila Cabello to Amber Heard. The most applauded for was the athlete who showed himself to the world, once again, with the smile of someone who loves life. For her, the make-up artists of L’Oral have chosen a makeup based on the gaze complete with smokey eyes. Loading... Advertisements

Mythical Helen Mirren! As always, Bebe posted some photos of the event on her Facebook account and there was no lack, even here, of her irony and her desire to joke with her arms raised, her tongue a la Rolling Stones, in this moment of lightheartedness. The champion first shot a photo with the great Helen Mirren, with a red headband and long eye make-up, and wrote: Mythical Helen Mirren! At the L’Oral Paris fashion show at the #ParigiFashionWeek we looked like the delinquents who are placed in the back row in class to make a mess….

A way to make everyone understand the fun of the moment but also the nonchalance with which he walked alongside well-known names in Hollywood, cinema and music. The grandiose Bebe Vio lights up #LeDfil by L’Oral Paris! Super proud of our #LOrealParisFamily who created a unique show of self expression of diversity. Standing together, female and feminist, to celebrate women all over the world, she wrote the brand on her Facebook profile followed by 35 million people.