Toni Acosta broke an agreement with Adamari López on how Evelyn Beltrán and Alaïa would meet

Tony Costa has become one of the participants of “The House of the Famous“What else is he giving to talk about, since he has been open to revealing aspects of his private life.

A few days ago, he talked about how difficult his separation with Adamari Lopezwith whom he was for 10 years and they had their daughter, Alaia.

The Spaniard confessed that the relationship deteriorated over the years and reached a point where nothing could be done, so the driver made the decision to put an end to it.

After these strong revelations, now the dancer revealed about an agreement he had with the Puerto Rican about how would i know his daughter to his current girlfriend, Evelyn Beltran.

Although the ex-partner had reached a mutual agreement On this subject, the Zumba instructor confessed that he did not do it as they had discussed.

And it is that the first meeting between his girlfriend and his daughter was far from what was talked about, because the stars had remained in the process, it would be carried out with the help of a professional.

“The process of letting my daughter know that I had a partner was, together with Adamari, going to the child psychologist, that was how we had agreed before I came here because I knew that here you can find out and everything […]. But one like dad feels the exact moment to do things with your children, “she indicated.

Faced with this situation, Toni immediately spoke to Ada to explain what had happened, before Alaïa herself could tell her.

“When all this happened that afternoon, I automatically sent an audio to Adamari because I was traveling and I told him: ‘Look, this has happened, I know we had agreed on something else but the situation has turned out like this. I’m sorry but it has happened like this. I wanted to explain it to you so that you were on the same page with me in case Alaïa tells you something because it was like that, like that and like that, “he said.

This topic was touched on the program “the hot table” from Telemundo, where Myrka Dellanos gave his opinion on what Costa did to the Puerto Rican.

“Although I like him as a person, it seems to me that if he and Adamari already had an agreement that they were not going to introduce the girl to the girl’s girlfriend or a boyfriend she had in the future, he had to have been faithful to his word with the mother of her daughter and that is what shows true love,” he declared.

