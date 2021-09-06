Toni Collette in the cast of the sci-fi thriller Stowaway with Anna Kendrick

The Oscar nominee Toni Collette will act alongside Anna Kendrick in the sci-fi thriller Stowaway. Variety confirms this. Collette earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the film The sixth sense from M. Night Shyamalan. The film is produced by XYZ Films, with Rise Pictures and Augenschein Filmproduktion.

The plot of Stowaway revolves around a mission to Mars, where an unintentional stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. With resources dwindling and hopes dwindling, a medical researcher (Anna Kendrick) emerges as the only voice out of the chorus and tries to go against the logic of both her commander (Toni Collette) and the crew biologist.

Stowaway it will be directed by the former YouTube star Joe Penna, who wrote the script with Ryan Morrison. The two have already worked together on the thriller Arctic, with Mads Mikkelsen.

The film will be released in theaters in 2019 after. Stowaway is the second collaboration between XYZ and the Penna / Morrison duo, following the production of Arctic.

Toni Collette she was the protagonist of horror in 2018 Hereditary and will star in the next film by Dan Gilroy, director of The Jackal – Nightcrawler, titled Velvet Buzzsaw, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal And Rene Russo, produced and distributed by Netflix. Collette also stars in the series Wanderlust, in the title role of Joy Richards.