Toni Costa adds a new member to the family

The dancer from Madrid Tony Costa he had a very special moment with his daughter Alaia when they started talking about New integrant of the family. Actually that was just the beginning to welcome the first of the three new members of the house.

Tony Costa shared on their social networks that he had decided to buy three little fish for his home to have as petssomething that moved his little daughter very much. “Alaïa has a new fish for her new tank and we have gone to collect the first fish of three”Said the dancer looking at the camera.

The little girl immediately intervened saying that her mother, Adamari López, thought that only two could fit in the fish tank, so she had no idea that there would be three in the end.

Toni Costa’s family grew!

Alaia and his father, very excited about the first new member of his family, began to talk about what his name would be. “Whose fish is it and what is its name?” he asked. Tony Costa. To which the girl replied with a big smile on her face: “Chewing gum.”

The conversation continued for several more seconds and Alaia He wanted to confirm that his dad had paid attention to him, so he asked him if he remembered the name of the fish. To which in the form of a joke the dancer said “Bubaloo”, referring to the popular brand of chewing gum. Between joke and joke they concluded that the official name is going to be Chicle and Bubaloo nicknamed her.

They are still negotiating and seeing if this new character deserves his own Instagram account, something that made the little girl very excited. joking one more time, Tony Costa He proposed that in the event that it is opened, its user should be “Chicle de pescao”.

See the video of all the exchanges they had Tony Costa and his daughter for the arrival of Chicle in their lives is worth every second, because they are very funny and witty. Let’s wait to see what happens when the other two members who were announced join.

What did you think of the name of the little fish? Tony Costa?