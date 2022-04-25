Entertainment

Toni Costa adds a new member to the family

The dancer from Madrid Tony Costa he had a very special moment with his daughter Alaia when they started talking about New integrant of the family. Actually that was just the beginning to welcome the first of the three new members of the house.

Tony Costa shared on their social networks that he had decided to buy three little fish for his home to have as petssomething that moved his little daughter very much. “Alaïa has a new fish for her new tank and we have gone to collect the first fish of three”Said the dancer looking at the camera.

