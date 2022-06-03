Toni Costa: Alaïa, the new defender of Evelyn Beltrán before her own mother, Adamari López | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

The participation of Tony Costa in the second season of “The house of the famous” keep giving what to talk about. Although he has been heavily criticized on social networks for constantly talking about his ex-partner Adamari Lopezthe Spanish dancer continues to do so, allowing all viewers to know intimate details of what his relationship with the Puerto Rican actress was like.

Weeks ago, Toni Costa told on Telemundo’s reality show how the first rapprochement between his daughter and his girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán took place. The also Zumba instructor reported that the 7-year-old girl and her current partner had a conversation on the phone after the influencer gave the little girl a toy bunny.

Costa spoke about the subject again and shared some details of what happened just after that first approach between the two. Little Alaïa has come out in defense of Evelyn Beltran before his own mother Adamari López. What happened? Here the details.

Adamari López and Toni Costa have a common daughter named Alaïa (Photo: Toni Costa/Instagram)



WHEN ALAÏA CAME OUT IN DEFENSE OF EVELYN BELTRÁN BEFORE HER SAME MOM ADAMARI LÓPEZ

According to People en Español, on Wednesday, May 1, Toni Costa opened up again with her companions from “The House of Celebrities” and said that Evelyn made a good impression on her daughter, to the point that the girl spoke of her in a conversation with her mother Adamari López.

According to the Spanish dancer, Alaïa’s nanny told him that the little girl mentioned Evelyn Beltrán in a conversation with her mother Adamari López. The minor spoke highly of her new girlfriend and even pointed out that she “is a very good person.”

“Once in a conversation with the mother in the car, which Alaïa’s nanny told me about, she said they were talking about a topic and Alaïa said without further ado: ‘Yes, but Evelyn is good’. Then the mother would say: ‘Yes, we are not talking about her, but yes, of course’. She says, ‘Yeah, mom, but you know? It’s that daddy’s friend is very good, I assure you mom, she is very good, she is a very good person,'” Costa said.

“That a 7-year-old girl who has spoken so little [con ella] expresses himself like that and releases it like that, it’s because dad is very happy and he perceived it,” added the Spanish dancer, who exceeds 2 million followers on Instagram.

Adamari’s ex-boyfriend is convinced that the day his girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán and Alaïa meet in person “they will click well.”

However, he understands that it is a process that has to go little by little. “There is no rush, things will flow by themselves,” she said.

“I really wanted her to know that there was someone in case she listens to what they say, in case I don’t know what Sandarti said ‘Toni doesn’t get on a girl when he’s a leader and he gets on a man because maybe his girlfriend is such’; so that comment I wanted my daughter to be prepared and that it was not the mother’s task to explain anything to her because it is not her task, “she concluded.