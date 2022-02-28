Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán are seen together for the first time, and very much in love!

They hide no more! Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán were seen together for the first time in social networks and very much in love. The dancer organized a surprise party to celebrate the birthday of his new girlfriend and documented the entire experience.

At the end of 2021 Toni Costa raised rumors of a possible romance with the Mexican tiktoker Evelyn Beltran. Over time these were gaining more strength and their romance would soon be confirmed on social networks.

Despite the fact that Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán shared stories and messages in their publications in which they showed their love, the couple had not been seen together until now.

Toni Costa is very affectionate with Evelyn Beltrán

The Spanish dancer celebrated the 27th birthday of his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán. Toni Costa organized a big surprise party to celebrate his beloved in which he gathered his closest friends.

Toni Costa did not miss the opportunity and documented the entire celebration, from the arrival of Evelyn Beltrán to the event until it ended. In the video you can see how well they had a good time and in small fragments the couple appears very embraced and having a great time.

In addition to organizing a party for his girlfriend, Toni Costa gathered the best moments of the event and made a single video with them. “I don’t know if I was dreaming, I don’t know if I was sleeping and the voice of an angel said to tell you ‘celebrate life'”, the song is heard at the beginning of the video.

This was the party that Toni Costa organized for Evelyn Beltrán: