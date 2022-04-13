Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán have a daring adventure together

Without fear of anything! Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán show off the daring adventure they lived together in the heights. The couple enjoy their relationship to the fullest and go on all kinds of dates to keep the flame of romance burning.

Since Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltran confirmed their relationship through social networks have not stopped sharing the beautiful moments they spend together. With a video that the Spaniard posted on her Instagram account to congratulate the tiktoker on her birthday, he was seen for the first time posing with her.

The new couple has shown that their love is true and have silenced the rumors of only being together for convenience. In a recent interview in which they debuted as a couple, they confessed everything about their relationship and Toni Costa revealed for the first time if he was unfaithful to Adamari López.

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán share the daring experience they lived together

This is not the first time that Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán show off the dates they have as a couple, because since they made their relationship public they have shared with their followers the different places they have traveled.

From quiet walks through cities like San Francisco and surprise trips like the one Toni gave Evelyn, to the craziest adventures. The couple keeps the flame of their relationship alive by having all kinds of experiences.

In a recent video published by the Mexican, which was later shared by Toni Costa, the couple can be seen sliding down a zip line. In the following videos, Evelyn Beltrán and the dancer appear riding a bicycle from the heights, afraid, but happy.