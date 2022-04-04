Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán have a romantic date after Alaïa’s match

Toni Costa showed off the romantic date he had with Evelyn Beltrán after attending an Alaïa soccer game. The couple that is becoming more united than ever took advantage of their weekend to go to eat.

Since Toni Costa made public her relationship with Evelyn Beltran In social networks, he has not stopped sharing the sweet moments that he spends by his side. The couple enjoy their weekends to the fullest and take the opportunity to take mini vacations.

Whether for work or pleasure, Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán are constantly traveling from city to city. Previously they were seen walking around San Francisco and a few days ago the Spaniard took his girlfriend to Puerto Rico.

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán have a romantic date in a Japanese restaurant

Through her social networks, Evelyn Beltrán shared that she had gone to eat sushi at an exclusive restaurant in Florida. Toni Costa and her partner showed off all the details of their afternoon and at the end they were seen leaving the restaurant happily together.

instagram stories

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán would have gone to the place after attending the football match of Alaia. Just a few hours before posting his lunchtime, the dancer had exposed that he found himself supporting his little seven-year-old daughter in an important game.