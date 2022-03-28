Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán spill honey on their romantic trip through Puerto Rico

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltran they no longer hide their love despite the fact that the two have been accused of having been unfaithful to their previous partners. It is increasingly common for the couple to dedicate messages to each other on their social networks, generating divided opinions among his followersWell, there are those who support their relationship, others attack the famous model for having gotten into Toni’s marriage with Adamari López.

This time it was Evelyn Beltrán who shared a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen accompanied by her boyfriend, sailing the sea while enjoying a glass of champagne.

“How lucky I am to find you and live by your side unique moments @toni Thank you my love! I loved my surprise”, he wrote at the bottom of the recording that registers more than 60 thousand reproductions.

Toni Costa surprised his girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán with

a sea voyage

Photo: Instagram Stories @evelynbeltranoficial

According to the publication, the couple enjoyed this experience on the channels of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on one of the many trips that the Spanish dancer has made as part of his dance classes.

Evelyn Beltrán and Toni Costa enjoyed their romantic walk

Photo: Instagram Stories @evelynbeltranoficial

As expected, dozens of followers reacted to the video with very positive comments, assuring that it had been a long time since they saw so happy Tony Coast.

“You look so happy, Tony, and I’m happy seeing you like this… I think you teach us a lot with this… You can dream again to love again after a divorce”, “Nice couple I hope they get married and have babies”, “I know that life is about enjoying every second with him who respects you loves you and values ​​you I know they look beautiful and we all deserve to be happy loved and respected blessings come from heaven and they are to be enjoyed”, “I love to see happy people in love”, the netizens wrote.

Like few times, Evelyn Beltrán took the time to respond to her followers: “Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart for all your nice comments! We only have one life and we have to be happy, ”she sentenced.

Look here the romantic moment of Toni Costa with his girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán: