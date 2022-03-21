Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán: the couple’s most romantic moments | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Tony Costa in 2021 he announced his separation from Adamari Lopez and a short time later he was linked with Evelyn Beltran. Despite the fact that at first the Spaniard denied this information, in this 2022 he ended up confirming it and since then both have been seen very happy and in love on social networks.

MORE INFORMATION: This is how Evelyn Beltrán celebrated her 27 years together with Toni Costa

The new couple has also had a series of romantic moments, which have made their fans happy, although they also provoked a series of negative comments from the faithful followers of Adamari Lopezwho did not agree with the new stage of the well-known dancer.

Toni Costa’s new partner has a past as a beauty queen in the United States (Photo: Evelyn Beltrán / Instagram)

THE LOVE OF TONI COSTA AND EVELYN BELTRÁN

confirmation of the relationship

In February 2022, the Spanish dancer was intercepted by a journalist after a class he taught in Miami with the aim of obtaining statements from him and it was there that he finally confessed everything.

“My heart has been busy for a while now, so I am very well, very calm and happy, above all happy. Everyone already knows it, do a good search”said the artist for the program “live gossip”. When asked if it was Evelyn, Toni replied in the affirmative.

“Can’t you see the smile I have? Everything is fine, it is important that love prevails, what do you want me to tell you? I am very happy, very calm”he added.

The surprise party for Evelyn Beltrán

At the end of February, with the news of the relationship already confirmed, the Spanish dancer prepared a surprise party for his beloved, who was turning 27.

Evelyn Beltrán’s closest friends were invited to the pool party, and she thanked her current partner for the beautiful gesture with a video she posted on her Instagram account.

The love dedications

As is normal in media couples, both characters began to dedicate some publications in Instagrammaking it clear that their love is at the highest level.

For example, there was an opportunity in which Evelyn Beltrán dedicated the song “Inédito” to Toni Costa from Fran Rozzano.

WHO IS EVELYN BELTRÁN?

She is a 28-year-old influencer who is known on social media as ‘the bichota.’ His fame is mainly due to TikTokwhere he uploads his exercise and dance routines.

According to her profiles, she is Mexican and lives in Texas. It is also important to note that she has participated in some beauty pageants on American soil.

Furthermore, as well as Tony Costashe has a son named Timothyso by that aspect they will be able to understand each other perfectly.

ADAMARI LÓPEZ’S REACTION WHEN TONI COSTA’S NEW RELATIONSHIP IS CONFIRMED

Quique Usales was the one to ask the question Adamari Lopez. The driver wanted to know how she was doing and if he already knew about her daughter’s father’s new partner, to which she replied in the affirmative.

In addition, with great sincerity, she assured that she wants Tony Costa be very happy in this new stage of your life because that will benefit Alaia.

“Of course, for me this is nothing new. It seems to me that what we have to do is always wish her a lot of happiness, many good things, because everything we wish for those around us has repercussions, especially in my case with my daughter, and what I want is for her to be fine”said the actress on the screens of Telemundo. MORE DETAILS HERE.

MORE INFORMATION: This is how Adamari López and Toni Costa celebrated the 7th birthday of their daughter Alaïa

WHO IS TIMBO DOMINGUEZ, EVELYN BELTRÁN’S EX?

Timbo Dominguez is a health coach and bodybuilder who was a partner of Evelyn Beltranwith whom do you have a son named Timothy. The young man gained recognition during his courtship of more than eight years with the Mexican, with whom he lived in United States.

The athlete enjoys using their social mediawhere he not only shares images with his son, but also snapshots of his anatomy, in order to publicize his achievements in terms of his physique and thus motivate others to follow his path. MORE DETAILS HERE.