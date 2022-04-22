Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán: what is their long-distance relationship like | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | FAME

The long-distance courtship Tony Costa with Evelyn Beltran It does not seem to be an impediment for the couple to be very happy. This is evidenced by both through their publications, comments and stories on Instagram very often. Quite an achievement if we take into account that maintaining the flame of a relationship and taking care of the details of it is usually complex if the partner is not present. A factor that the Mexican influencer and the Iberian dancer have been successfully overcoming.

Toni Costa, who ended his relationship with the Puerto Rican Adamari López in mid-2021 -after 10 years of being a couple and with a daughter as the fruit of that love-, confirmed in February of this year that he has a courtship with the influencer Evelyn Beltrán , 11 years younger than the 38-year-old Valencian artist. However, the age difference and the fact that each one has children from previous relationships has not been an impediment for love to flourish.

Costa currently lives in Miami, Florida, where Alaïa, her 7-year-old daughter with Adamari López, is also living; while Beltrán resides in Austin Texas, along with his son Timothy, 5 years old, a son he has with his ex-partner Timbo Domínguez. However, those miles of distance do not seem like a hardship for them.

The couple meets on weekends to see each other, since they live in different cities in the United States (Photo: Toni Costa / Instagram)

EVELYN BELTRÁN AND TONI COSTA TALK ABOUT THEIR DISTANCE COURTSHIP

At the beginning of April, the couple gave an interview to the journalist Mandy Fridmann, from the newspaper La Opinion, and in it they both expressed how they keep the flame of love alive and take care of their courtship despite the distance.

“I always tell Toni: ‘Maybe I’m not on the side, but if you need me I’ll take a plane and I’ll be 3 hours away’, the same as him”explained the Mexican. Regarding, if you see maintaining a long-distance relationship over time, the influencer was emphatic.

“The future will tell, I never imagined meeting him, every day we see each other or every weekend that we have to be together I say: ‘I feel like it’s my birthday.’ Because every time we enjoy it to the fullest, we go out, we walk, everything is very beautiful, whatever fate wants”commented.

For his part, Toni Costa expressed that “We have experienced very intense things, we have made trips, we have shared a lot. And I think everything has helped us realize that we can have a very nice relationship. They have been things that have been emerging in a super natural way, nothing forced”shared the Mira Quien Baila star.

EVELYN BELTRÁN’S REACTION TO TONI COSTA’S KISSES FROM A DISTANCE

Just on the night of Wednesday, April 20, the dynamic of the distance was evident between them. Through a story on Instagram, Toni Costa sent a kiss to Evelyn Beltrán, tagging her with a heart emoticon.

“How not to love you, if although we are far away, you always have me so present”wrote the 27-year-old Mexican and added the label #MeEncantaMiNovio.