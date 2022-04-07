Toni Costa and his girlfriend finally uncover if they cheated on Adamari López

The dancer left speechless by revealing that the model is his soulmate For: Valeria ContrerasN. APR. 06. 2022

Instagram Toni Costa spoke about her love story with Evelyn Beltrán

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltran They gave their first interview as a couple, after a couple of months ago they made their courtship official. During the talk, they not only uncovered how and when their love story was born, but also The dancer revealed for the first time if he was unfaithful to Adamari López.

Without hesitation, the Spaniard made it clear that his romance began when both he and the Mexican had ended their previous relationships.

“No, I didn’t even know Evelyn when I ended my old relationship, which is at the end of April 2021, nor was I with her”, specified the ex of Adamari López, who was supported by Evelyn Beltrán, who explained that her marriage also ended months ago and even uncovered the problems she already had with her son’s father since 2019.

“In 2019 I separated for the first time… When I separated I saw my son and said that he deserves a second chance, I fought for my family in 2019. 2020 arrives, I return with my ex-partner, so I said why I’m going to do it to my son, he deserves one more try… The whole year goes by, 2021 arrives, it was a moment where I said, in a few words, I have to love myself first to get out of a place where I It was very difficult, it no longer worked,” he said.

After denying the infidelity to Adamari López, Toni Costa was honest and revealed that they met when he traveled to Austin, Texas, to give a Zumba class and when he saw her he was dazzled by the beauty of the Mexican, who when they coincided approached to take the traditional photo of the memory, without imagining that thanks to that their relationship would be born.

Later, she traveled to Miami and they had their first date, which was in a cafe, where they realized the great affinity they have and even Alaïa’s father affirms that Evelyn Beltrán is her soul mate.

“She is a girl that I admire a lot for how she is, for how she is handling all this. I admire her a lot as a mom. Evelyn, for me, is a wonderful woman… She is my best friend, I have to say it, apart from being my partner, I say it, she is my soul mate, we are so much alike, ”said Adamari López’s ex.